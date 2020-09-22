Instagram musings

So, millennial here, with her millennial musings.

I do love compartmentalizing. Social media is one of them. That’s often why I’m juggling twenty accounts at once: I’ve compartmentalized too far. Right now, I have a public Instagram account (film), a private account (camera roll dumps) and a guinea pig account (which sorely needs to be updated).

Normally, I don’t spend a huge amount of time on Instagram scrolling through my personal social thread. Rather, it’s been interior art and film and design. But I’ve been seeing more and more posts of the usual basic b- content, like someone posing over a plate of potatoes, or a girl pouting over a mirror, or large groups of people sticking their legs out by the bar. And, like, I know these people, and yes, I’m quietly shaming them for doing that during the pandemic, but, like, I would rather look at art and film?

So I’m thinking of… compartmentalizing my following list further. On my film account, I may simply follow artists and photographer– on my personal account, I’ll follow the usual acquaintances. It’s become mixed to the point where I share personal content on my public stories–and–I don’t know, it gives me a headache.

Okay. I’ve made a decision. I’ll migrate all my personal connections to a personal account, and keep my public account dedicated solely to art and film.