Hearing about the world at large makes me feel sick and nauseous. Everything is predictably unimaginable, horrifically expected, disgustingly normal. It’s sickening. So don’t mind me as I…step one step back, and duck under the covers. Because if I can’t see the boogey monster, it can’t see me. Right?

It’s 7:46 PM and I’m still tired. I’ve been tired. Maybe I didn’t sleep enough, or maybe I went to four too many meetings today, all impromptu. I went for a brisk walk, where the humming cicadas did nothing to dull my thoughts. Din! I made some carbonara at home: a semi-success. The crispy bacon was fantasímo. Watching a Roman chef on Youtube was immensely amusing. Eventually my work thoughts drifted away.

I also completed one of my course projects. That is the nice part about working alone: no coordination, no explanations. Teamwork means less technical work, but more leading and project-management work. Making sure everyone’s on the same page, making sure work is evenly distributed, making sure it’s all in on time–that‘s the time-consuming part.

I would much rather narrate all 20 slides on my own than chase after Billy to get his 2 slides in on time. True story. Last semester, I went ahead and edited all glorious 30 pages, while chasing down a teammate to meet his 3rd deadline–after he missed the first 2. That he set. Himself.

So I was all set to lolligag this evening. Luckily, though, I read my email about half an hour ago: our head wants me to present tomorrow at our team meeting. Tidied that up: thank god I did the brunt work of researching and compiling it all into slides yesterday. I would have otherwise been very caught off guard.