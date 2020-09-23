a mixture of pity, endearment. were her depression and dark bags always that apparent? and her insecurity, wavering up and down, emanating? was her fear of vulnerability–inability to look you in the eye for a normal amount of time–always that…palpable?

on the one hand, i don’t want to keep watching this video that the internet has resurfaced. on the other, i also cannot stop. it’s perplexing. weird. huh. she never was that honest in real life. or maybe she was. i sometimes marveled at the occasional pockets of drunken authenticity she burped up, rare and sad. as i watch the video, i think to myself: so this is why i never felt comfortable around you. you were never comfortable with yourself.

reflecting back to nearly a decade ago. i must have also bubbled with intense insecurity as well, if the people closest in my life struggled with deep, deep insecurities. it’s strange because, in the past, knowing insecurity was a part of the landscape was like saying chocolate chip cookies had chocolate chips. it was like, well, okay, whatever. but now, when i reflect on the chocolate chip cookies, all i see are the chocolate chips. all i see is insecurity on fire.

makes you wonder how they’re doing now. wonder if insecurity was one of those phases that blossomed upon you, helm of adolescence. did it go away? who knows? i don’t talk to any of them anymore. which is fine. occasionally, i do feel a sort of curiosity, sort of like morbid curiosity, but nosier, and i wonder what the hell they’re doing. i think a fraction of them have legitimately fallen off the face of the digital earth. the other are just not on my friends list. and then some others have a lingering youtube video still posted, where they’re whispering secrets about their deepest fears.