Pitched my project proposal yesterday. It went well. The feedback was positive; their advice was great. It’s a massive project. In essence, I’ll be doing a systematic one-over of the entire NASA center.

I am working on this project for/with the head of our team, who’s incredibly busy. She had offered a patient hour of explaining her thoughts two weeks ago. With that, I took off, very much confused, not sure where to start. Google searches didn’t yield much that was useful–theoretical, maybe, but not useful.

Luckily, I stumbled upon two helpful books the week of my personal deadline. I researched and read on Monday; slept on it; put it together on Tuesday. I hate unnecessary complexity, but also fear oversimplification. It’s a big reason I chose not to pursue academia–if I’m sick of reading bloated jargon that overcomplicates the tiniest of things, I can’t imagine myself wanting to produce it. But I guess my audience is precisely that: people who were intrigued by technicalities, pursued expertise, and maybe even created their own jargon. I’ll have to keep that in mind.

By Wednesday morning, I had finally distilled floating confusion into actionable steps, a realistic timeline, and a clear objective. Two weeks and thirteen rabbit holes later. I had a few questions, and they gave some really great advice. I imagine I’ll run into some baffled participants as I try to gather data. I am not currently at that step yet, but by this time next week, I should have that information ready.

I feel like I’m chipping away at something that, if done correctly, could potentially yield dividends for my team…If not, it might lead our team astray. Even though our field is not nearly as heavy on measurement, I’m curious if there are metrics that could be used to compare to now to a projected then. Measuring impact before we begin.

But first, I have to start somewhere. So wish me luck!