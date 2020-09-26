Inktober 2020

It’s official. I’ve committed to doing Inktober this year!

Every October, I’ve watched artists post their daily pen and ink pieces of social media, hashtagging each post with #Inktober. A part of me would be intrigued, and I’d eagerly await their next day’s post. Should I do it, too? I’d wonder. But it’d be halfway through the month. Or right before October started, I’d waver and decide no, no, not this year.

But given the skyrocketing costs of 35mm film (Kodak prices have shot up 200% in three years) I’ve realized that I need to divert attention elsewhere. I’ve racked up a horrifyingly high library late fee; I blog, but it’s mostly journaling nowadays–I have no appetite for prose or poetry; and I’m down to my last roll of film. So back to art I go, my third love, after reading and writing, since I started doing that when I was six and could string words together.

I’ll share my Inktober drawings on this post throughout the month. Every daily art challenge has been, well, a challenge, and I don’t think I’ve ever entirely finished one. I’ve started at least four, and given up on all of them. So every one of these posts comes with a caveat: I’m notorious for starting projects and not finishing them. Maybe if I acknowledge, it won’t come true this time.

Here we go! October is on her merry way here.

P.S I am well-aware of the creator’s lovely recent stint with plagiarism and previous legal suits against people who he decided were “stealing” his word, “Inktober.” So, in essence, Jake Parker threw people under the bus for using a word that they popularized, then proceeded to plagiarize and steal ideas from an entire book.

Deep sigh. It seems moral corruption has been intertwined with quite a few things or people that I value, and I am mentally wading through that. What do you do when people you love do ethically questionable things? What do you do when artists you admire do morally shady things?

Those are questions I will continue to grapple with. I’m not much of a cancel culture gal myself, so we’ll see. For now, I will compartmentalize the bad things people do and the good things people produce.