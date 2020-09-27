Text me, beep me!

A year ago, I was messaging others, asking for career advice and guidance. I’d hop onto LinkedIn, find alum from our Master’s program, shoot them a quick message. Cold calls. When in writing, it’s easy. I feel comfortable texting, reading, writing. Then I’d balk when they were receptive to a conversation–via phone call.

It wasn’t until half a year later when I finally decided to make a call with a connection. It was for an assignment as well. We had met in real life; I had taught her good friend’s daughter; despite my balking earlier, she was kind enough to talk to me. Afterwards, I set up calls with maybe one or two more people, trying to get more comfortable with phone calls in general. At work, I did that for the first two weeks, getting on phone calls with people in the office. It was okay, but exhausting. One phone call would wipe me out for the day.

On my hierarchy of anti-social conversation formats, phone calls are worse than emails; video calls are worse than phone calls; in-person is worse than video calls. Each step is marked by its own level of mild social anxiousness (I won’t call it anxiety, since it’s not full blown enough to be that). I feel most comfortable with le written word, and most uncomfortable when managing non-verbal and verbal cues. I’m good at reading people, but that skill can be both a blessing and barrier when communicating with others.

Now, about a year later, I have noticed that people have been messaging me for advice. But similarly, I have balked at the notion of phone calls. With one person, I had happily engaged in letter-esque emails, where we talked about graduate school in Psychology. But someone else asked for a phone call, which I quietly ignored. It isn’t just that I’m kind of anti-social and terrified of phone calls: there are many times where I don’t honestly feel equipped to speak on a topic.

For instance, another person, whom a person in our cohort had recommended me to (as a “stats wiz,” no less. While I find the term flattering, it is wholly incorrect.), has emailed me asking for a phone call. A phone call? My heart skipped at those lines. Why do you think I sent him to send you my email?

I know that my profession–Psychology–will require lots of communication, analysis, and varying levels of social discomfort. It’s so strange: despite my personal aversion to many things human-related, I have a deep fascination with many things human-related. Human behavior. The human mind. Human motivation. So as I gear up to set up interviews with folks at work, many of whom will be bemused at my talking to them, it’s ironic to be anxiety-ridden about talking on the phone with another student. Or another alum. Or a professional connection.

But for the time being, I’ll tell myself that no, I’m not being a jerk because I would prefer text over call. As Kim Possible didn’t say, text me, beep me when you want to reach me.