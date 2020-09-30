September 30th, 2020

4:14 PM

It feels good to get back into drawing. For the past few years, I’ve been too scared to produce work that’s childish or ugly or just plain bad, which has deterred me from making art. Which thus worsens my art muscle. Which leads me to produce work that’s childish or ugly or just plain bad. Which discourages me from drawing more.

This Inktober project, however, has gotten my art juices flowing. Starting tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my ink pieces with le world! One piece a day. They’re all going to be as scary and creepy and macabre as possible–with blood and skeletons and monsters and rot. It feels like returning to early roots. I went from painting nose bleeds in high school to generic Greek landscapes in college. Even though the latter work appealed to most people, I find myself more invigorated by, quite frankly, creepy shit. I have a soft spot for horror, and this is letting that love run wild.

It’s getting to that time again where I desperately crave tomatoes. It’s literally all I think about every day. Thank God le beau suggested online ordering at Panera, and then offered to pick it up. I bought a bowl of tomato soup. I wonder how it will taste, though. I was so desperate for tomato soup that I ordered the only one I could get my hands on. Restaurant #1 did not pick up the phone at 9:45 PM on Tuesday. Restaurant #2 required me to make an account online (no thanks), charged $15 for delivery on GrubHub (no thanks) and did not pick up the phone (no thanks). Hopefully the soup is good. I trust in Panera.

NASA really enjoys its meetings. While I enjoy the interaction, there’s something about video calls that is unbelievably draining. I do like getting to wander from my desk from time to time. And luckily, I haven’t had a bad back-to-back meeting day again. (Knock on wood.) But I really do look forward to quiet bursts of time where I can focus and be productive.

I’m chugging along in my projects and research. It’s coming along at a steady pace. I’m working at a comfortable rate, with enough time built in to rest and think. Working outside of formal hours is a big no-no for me, so I’m adamant about not working after 5 PM or before 8 AM on weekdays. Even when I’m tempted to squeeze in some work on a weekend morning, I tell myself no. There’s just something about psychological boundaries that brings me comfort.

The library kindly processed my overdue books and massive fines. Even though I was scared straight for a week, I’ve gravitated back towards them, scrolling through titles online. It’s not the same, not being able to fiddle through books and pages. But at least I can get my grubby hands on some books. Eventually. Still. It’s hard to find good titles. I’m also very picky, so I have to read an excerpt of every book that scores above a 4.0 on Goodreads and/or Google.

Although I have been feeling a little lazy, so if it scored over a 4.0, the summary sounds fine, then I’ve been clicking quick-request to get it put under my account. I think the library recently opened in person, which means… I might have to go inside? I really hope that that’s not the case. I’ll probably call in advance to see what the situation is.

I am debating whether to continue my official unofficial diary series here. Daily musings and posts and whatnot. I might. I think I will. My previous months clammed up, though. But I may do a monthly October diary post.