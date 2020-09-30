Summertime Sadness [35mm Film]

Here is the church and here is the steeple–we sure are cute for two ugly people.

Moldy peaches. We would sit on concrete steps at 13 and sing to the tune of Juno, teen pregnancy–Michael Cera and Ellen Page style. We were so moody. Brooding over meaning in life. Stargirl and her pet rat. Us, sixth graders, meditating on fields. Meditation felt second-hand natural, worn and normal.

Summer 2019 was one moody summer. Despite being on my way to graduate school, pursuing the field I now know I love, I bubbled with reservations, uncertainty, anger. “She coughed on my piggies, and I am f-ing enraged,” I wrote. If I hadn’t been in a such a genuinely bad mood, the diary entries read like a dry comedy.

Every day, someone new irritated me. If it wasn’t a professor, it was a friend. If it wasn’t a friend, it was le beau. Everything bothered me. As I reread old journal entries, I can practically smell the low vibrations.

Despite the internal turbulence of September 2019, we still did fun things. Sort of. I ventured out to Barnes and Noble, where I sent out job applications. We went to the Pink House, a home shop filled with modern trinkets, soaps, candles. We were introduced to peach salsa that day. We bought it in October. We brought it to his family’s home, where the three of us scarfed down the peach salsa to video games.

We drove around to coffeeshops. Neighborhoods. Bought grilled cheese sandwiches and paired them with coffee-tinted beers. Shared alcohol pink drinks, offered up by a bartender who, upon glimpsing our ID’s, chuckled, “ah, little ones.”