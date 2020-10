It’s official. I’ve committed to doing Inktober this year! Every October, I’ve watched artists post their daily pen and ink pieces of social media, hashtagging each post with #Inktober. Based on the daily prompt, I’ll share my Inktober drawings throughout the month. Viewer beware: I’ll be making my art spooky, creepy, and macabre.

Day 1: Fish

Day 2: Wisp