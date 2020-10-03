malevont peach

Sometimes, when I talk to some people in my field, I just get badass vibes. It happens rarely, but when it does, a part of my brain lights up. And it’s subtle. It’s like how you can tell someone’s insecure or not: they don’t say it, but you can sense it. But this is the opposite. Sometimes, you can just tell someone’s a career-driven badass.

It’s…it’s hard to put my finger on it. But I think it’s a quiet combination of drive, warmth, and expertise. And oftentimes, it’s a brief impression, but a lasting one. Maybe that contributes to the intensity of their seeming badassery–because I don’t see them derp as we all do, and our conversations are limited to professional interests.

Nevertheless, you know a badass when you speak to one. There’s always confidence. Ambition. A sort of dreamy-eyed intensity. There’s also warmth: the sense that when you ask questions or for advice, they aren’t burdened by it. They offer good, helpful tidbits, no b.s, and they do so kindly. Even if it’s just one message, one conversation, one note, it makes its impression. They’re not cocky, either. It’s like, they know their shit, but they’re not full of it.

And as a budding professional, I celebrate and admire their success. I write this in the hopes that one day, I shall too become a badass in the field who can extend a hand to people in my position, who then quietly blog about it.