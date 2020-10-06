October Diariesc

October 6th, 2020

I have two–well, three if you count my guinea pig page–instagrams. There are some implicit rules on the platform, like only sharing once a day, sharing photos of your face, and only displaying maybe a total of 9 photos total. Weird stuff like that. Facebook part II. Social events used to be cool, but I don’t think they are anymore: not when they’re the topic of scathing conversational gossip. But vacations at cabin getaways are in. I think. Basically, there are norms.

But the sheer potential of the platform for photo vomiting is too great. One of my accounts is a photo diary. The purpose was to counter the implicit rules and simply do me. There, I post the mundane, en masse, in an effort to memorialize moments I’ll probably forget–photos I’ll probably delete. Usually, it leads to me posting 10-15 photos from the month on a slightly delirious bleary-eyed night.

A part of me feels a bit bad for inundating other people’s feeds with images of flowers and random people’s cars. But then I remember that, when it comes to stuff like this, it’s better to do what makes me happy, particularly if it means sharing an image of a rose. It’s just a life that’s being lived, captured, shared of my own volition. How it’s being experienced is more important than how it’s being perceived.

Then I have my art and film account, which I’m slowly whittling down to only art content. It’ll be a space where I go for art inspiration, and I won’t private it on and off like the photo diary. I’m sharing my Inktober on there right now. I’ve always had this obsessive tendency to document, to take daily photos, to write every day, keep track of my diaries. Stuff like that. I couldn’t tell you why, but it brings me pleasure (and obsession).

October 5th, 2020

Contemplated making a 35mm film post on last Winter’s batch, then decided against it. I’ll do it another time. My head hurts, for whatever reason, and I’m trying to recuperate from a longish virtual day. I had four meetings, and it felt like it. I had to be mentally “on” for three on them. There’s just something so taxing about video calls. I’ll definitely restrict my qualitative interviews to phone calls.

No more work talk, though. Or school talk. It’s lovely outside, but I’m too sleepy to do anything. I enjoyed spending the past two weekends outdoors. Last weekend and the weekend before that, le beau and I had a picnic by the fountain, and it was lovely. I’d do that today, but my brain is just so tired.

Super excited for my roll of film. I wrote about how I decided to just bite the bullet and buy 20 rolls of expired film before, god forbid, prices shoot up even more. If the 20 rolls are good, I might just have to buy another 20 rolls. Who knows where these prices will skyrocket? Next thing you know, we’ll be paying a dollar per photo. What a joke. Maybe I should just hoard film for the next decade or so. I’m starting to seriously contemplate it, what with these insane prices….

October 4th, 2020

The only downside about having fairy lights strung up on the wall is that they produce heat, and the room gets a little toasty. It’s finally cooler around here, so I can keep my windows wide open to compensate. But I wish these lights didn’t emanate quite as much warmth as they do.

I think it’s time to take a break from social media. I’ve been slowly weaning myself off of the consumption over the past few days. Setting timed limits on 3 apps (Instagram, Snapchat, and Reddit) and gradually reducing my time on it. My next step is to unfollow virtually everybody I know on my artstagram. It will be an art-oriented space, where I see and produce nothing but art. Getting to that point.

Was feeling kind of stuffy and moody earlier today, and told myself I had to get out of the house. So I did. I found an old Victorian house with some history behind it and visited a farm. Yes. A farm. I found a farm, with lambs and chickens and turkeys, all in the open, cavorting about. It was wonderful. I had so, so much fun, and it lifted my spirits immensely. After going home for a quick lunch, I decided that I wasn’t done with the outdoors. So I drove to the lake and pulled up a foldable chair and read my book.

I know that I need to take a breather from social media because it’s driving me irrationally insane that I have not edited and shared my farm photos. For some reason, I feel like I must share my videos of a chicken attacking another chicken on social media. And that feeling of must tells me I must step away. I would delete my apps entirely, but I hate how they update things and end up worsening it all. My goal next week is to cut down consumption to, eventually, none.

Another note. I bit the bullet and bought 20 rolls of expired film. I saw some video on a Youtuber urging people not to buy expired film because of supply and demand or whatever–you can’t supply and demand me out of an Amazon purchase when the cheapest fresh film costs 6 buckaroonies. Are you shitting me? Disgusting. If the 20 rolls of film turns out okay, I might just go ahead and order another 20 to keep me satiated for the next 3-4 years. It took me a year to finish 10 rolls of film.

God, I hope film prices aren’t as ridiculous and exorbitant in the next few years. I would cry.

October 2nd, 2020

Several things.

Woke up to the news that Trump tested positive for COVID. Wrote a blurb about it, but then logged it under my COVID blog page. Lots of real-time blurbs and sassy quips I’ll save for in-person. Still. Thought I would document that. 2020, one word: timing…

Spent the day catching up on Psychometrics and wrapping up work assignments. It was lovely outside, so I wandered around the neighborhood. I usually dip the second that I see another human being. Luckily, there weren’t too many people around. I picked up my books in the afternoon, and started on called Eleanor Oliphant. Then I drank a strawberry margarita with some watermelon chunks and sat on the porch, reading.

In the evening, le beau and I got Greek food and watched a terrifying horror movie on Netflix. I don’t even want to write out the name, but I will: Autopsy of Jane Doe. It reeked of Marianne, another Netflix horror series that gives me chills to this day. God. It was awful. But only because it was so well done. Both of them. As I reflect on my reactions towards horrors, I’m inclined to build out a formal matrix…

That was my day, for the most part. I like the structure of my days. Early wake up, an hour of lolligagging, walking outside, drinking coffee, saying hi to my pigs. A few hours of heavy-hitting work and focus, then logging out, literally and mentally, at 5 PM. Weekends devoted mostly to rest. Yes, yes. Balance. Me likes.

October 1st, 2020

My phone cover is sticky with fingerprint-leftover lemon meringue pie.

I think I made a good call in choosing not to catch up in Psychometrics after work. Instead, I took a walk with le beau, ate pizza, drank a semi-frozen margarita, scrolled Pinterest, and relaxed. After the walk, I thought, no need to fuss. There’s plenty of time to catch up and process weeks’ worth of material.

It didn’t dawn on me until later today that I am sorely behind in… all of the material. I’ve somewhat stayed on track with lectures, zoning out during class, catching up later, but I haven’t retained too much of the knowledge. That’s because I don’t learn through lecture: I learn through reading. Especially when it comes to the theoretical chunks. And I haven’t been reading. So there’s been a massive gap in my understanding. It’s okay: I’ll take the weekend to catch up.

Work has been comfortably paced. There are good projects, good conversations. Everything seems manageable. It helps that I am no longer teaching on the side. I like my co-workers a lot. I’m learning a great deal and feeling more confident in myself. This also goes for video calls as well: learning how to talk comfortably on video chats has been a weird… skill? I usually feel very uncomfortable. But now I no longer feel terrified at the prospect of video calls, the way I used to. It’s just a part of everyday life.

I have mostly detached myself from the world around me. It’s not the best thing to do, I know that, and I tend to do it most when I should do it least. But it’s a solipsistic way of staying sane. Becoming too invested and too tuned into the world only makes for stress and sadness. It’s weird: I have yet to establish boundaries with realities beyond my own. So in an effort to manage them, I simply detach.

That is to say that I spent election debate night not watching it, as I have for the past decade, but sitting in my room with Christmas carols blasted all the way up so I wouldn’t have to hear it. I could hear my family’s laughters and cackles reverberating through the home–a relief to hear, honestly. It was like some sort of comedy movie night, where one of my family members came stomping up the stairs to ask if I was hogging the bandwidth, because the show was spotty, and they kept trying to get it to work.

Anyways. Basically I spent fight–I mean, debate night seeing le beau’s texts on the fiery sass, hearing my family laughing downstairs, but perusing library books to Christmas tunes instead. About five of the books are ready for pick-up. Tomorrow is Friday, which means no meetings! ha ha, yes, thank goodness, so I will complete my work, send off necessary materials, catch up in Psychometrics, and pick up my books.

I am in a very pleasant mood tonight. I have been feeling reflective as well: cool Falls tend to do that. Normally, I get quite depressive when it gets cold–the sun dips and so does my mood–but I think I’ve managed pretty well so far. I’ve gotten back into my interior design obsessions. I looked le beau straight in the eye today as we were talking about apartment design, and I said, I don’t fuck around. And he said, oh, I know you don’t. You’ve only spent two years training for this. He’s not wrong.

September 30th, 2020

It’s getting to that time again where I desperately crave tomatoes. It’s literally all I think about every day. Thank God le beau suggested online ordering at Panera, and then offered to pick it up. I bought a bowl of tomato soup. I wonder how it will taste, though. I was so desperate for tomato soup that I ordered the only one I could get my hands on. Restaurant #1 did not pick up the phone at 9:45 PM on Tuesday. Restaurant #2 required me to make an account online (no thanks), charged $15 for delivery on GrubHub (no thanks) and did not pick up the phone (no thanks). Hopefully the soup is good. I trust in Panera.

NASA really enjoys its meetings. While I enjoy the interaction, there’s something about video calls that is unbelievably draining. I do like getting to wander from my desk from time to time. And luckily, I haven’t had a bad back-to-back meeting day again. (Knock on wood.) But I really do look forward to quiet bursts of time where I can focus and be productive.

I’m chugging along in my projects and research. It’s coming along at a steady pace. I’m working at a comfortable rate, with enough time built in to rest and think. Working outside of formal hours is a big no-no for me, so I’m adamant about not working after 5 PM or before 8 AM on weekdays. Even when I’m tempted to squeeze in some work on a weekend morning, I tell myself no. There’s just something about psychological boundaries that brings me comfort.

The library kindly processed my overdue books and massive fines. Even though I was scared straight for a week, I’ve gravitated back towards them, scrolling through titles online. It’s not the same, not being able to fiddle through books and pages. But at least I can get my grubby hands on some books. Eventually. Still. It’s hard to find good titles. I’m also very picky, so I have to read an excerpt of every book that scores above a 4.0 on Goodreads and/or Google.

Although I have been feeling a little lazy, so if it scored over a 4.0, the summary sounds fine, then I’ve been clicking quick-request to get it put under my account.