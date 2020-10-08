Farewell fakeness

It’s a matter of personal preference, but I’m starting to believe that it’s better to be blunt/honest and risk making others uncomfortable than being faux cheery people-pleasing to make others feel at ease.

Granted, there are situations in which it’s simply better to smile and act fake. If something else is on the line, such as a job or a life or violence, then yes, it’s probably better to crumble gently. But in most social situations, if it’s just discomfort on the line, maybe even a fractured friendship, then it’s better to be straightforward than not.

With the past year being mostly virtual, and my general disdain for people mounting, it’s become harder and harder to be the usually pliable, smiley me. In social situations, especially in person, I usually cave to the fear of causing discomfort. I hate awkwardness. I hate visible anger. So while I’m not one to be a complete rug, I usually nod and find slivers of agreement with others to make them feel good. Or I let things that bother me slide.

But not anymore, it seems. Maybe it’s because these mediums of communication embolden me, as they do Youtube trolls. Maybe it’s because I’ve felt more and more fed up with people in general. Maybe it’s because I’m simply getting less practice in working my social-sweetness muscle, where I agree and smile and try to smoothen sharp edges, because the person is right in front of me.

And that being said, I am fundamentally a person with quite a few sharp edges, some of which certainly need to be smoothed over. And I’ve learned to cover these sharp edges with wooly blankets over the years. So people who grow closer to me are sometimes surprised to find that smiley wooly blankets can’t stay glued on blunt edges and strong opinions forever.

I write this in the wake of recent mini-events: of directly asking an old friend when she plans to confront her own morally corrupt demons; of pointing out to someone who isn’t voting, yet complains constantly about the state of affairs, that he’s a part of the problem. Of telling the pizza store that walking in with a credit card defeats the entire purpose of curbside pick up, so yes, I would like to pay with VISA.

There’s the inevitable quiet defensiveness, clear-cut discomfort, pauses and quick exchanges. And maybe even surprise. Let me talk to my manager. Big long texts of pity me, pity me. With bluntness, I prod–quickly, directly. I do so with fewer wooly blankets than I normally would whip out: the faux questions, the gentle I’s, etc. etc. Dropping the topic. I’m of the camp that people can see through my faux patience, that I’d be a terrible actress, and sometimes, I’m not even going to bother.

So no EQ points for me today–no whipping my presence out just to make people feel better. Just pointed questions, direct comments, and bracing for discomfort.