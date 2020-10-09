October 9th, 2020

Over the past week, I’ve visited a farm, watched Black Panther at the new drive-in, and started Haunting of Bly Manor with le beau. I’ve also begun messaging hundreds of people on Facebook to inquire about their voting plans.

It’s partially out of curiosity, but also for the folks out there who had a nebulous idea of voting, but weren’t entirely sure on where or when they were going. For me, it wasn’t until I saw someone else’s post, a long, long, time ago, asking followers when and where they planned to vote. And then I googled up the logistics, and realized it would be trickier than I thought.

I’ve had a few people attempt drawn out political discussions, but it’s like, well, it’s not 2016, and it’s no longer abstractions that people are hollering about– what-if’s and maybe’s. It’s here. If you know what “locked up children” refers to–know what police brutality looks like–have an inkling of what white supremacy might be in the States–know that some people are interested in removing reproductive rights, and others aren’t–and you’ve decided on disengaging, well. That’s on you, sis. That’s on you, brother. And yes. You are part of the problem.

But no point in spiraling into pointless, energy-draining conversations. Spending my energy instead on sending out mostly canned positive messages to many, many people online. Because it seems that many this year are intent on voting and clear on their plans, which is fantastic to hear. I’ve also reached out to those who are not in my social circle, posting inquisitively on groups as well, and watching conversations unfold on people’s actions and plans. I feel happy also reaching out to people I may have never really spoken to. There are a lot of good vibes. It’s heartening.

Right now, at this moment, I’m making a little pseudo living room. The interior design stuff I get myself lost in every few weeks or so. I feel a bit haunty from the Netflix show we semi-binged this afternoon. I felt quite fatigued and headachey earlier today, so happy that I’m feeling better, even though it’s midnight. I did have a mocha this afternoon, though, so I cannot expect to sleep soon. Maybe I should share my Inktober. I realize I haven’t been consistent with that on my blog: it’s been mostly on my Instagram. Anyone on here have an Instagram to follow?