When people don’t vote

“So what’s your method of voting?” I casually snapped an old friend.

“Abstaining.” He said.

I felt my blood temper rise.

“You’re part of the problem, man.”

“I don’t want to be a part of it.”

“Like it or not, you already are.”

Not voting? That shit semi-flew in 2016. And it was widespread. I knew it. You knew it. It was the running narrative of “lesser of two evils.”

And now we’re here. Did we choose the lesser of two evils? Debatable.

It’s clear that leadership and politics matters. Early in February, I’d naively thought that politics and pandemics were two distinct spheres.

They’re not.

These types of people, who “abstain” from voting, are like the fifth graders in class who decide not to say that they really want to go to the zoo for the field trip discussion. For various reasons. Most often, they feel as though they are Above Field Trips. They are Above Fifth Grade. They are Above The Petty Dialogue Surrounding Where The Bus Goes. Everything is a conspiracy. The teachers. The principals. The buses themselves.

So they don’t offer any input when the floor opens. And these people, the ones who do not vote, who make excuses, can be worse than hardcore leftists or rightists. At least those people believe in something. At least they speak out for what they believe in, however violent or uncouth. The issue is often tempering those voices.

But when some fifth-grader decides he’s just Too Cool To Speak Up, he fails to realize that his ass is going on the bus, too, and he’s going with the rest of us. And maybe we needed that one small vote to the aquarium. Or maybe not. As Much Holier And Much More Mature he believes himself to be, he’s indirectly contributed to us going to where we are. By simply not saying shit.

Enraged by our conversation, I decided that I would individually message every single person on my Facebook friends list to ask, simply, what is your plan to vote this year? When, where, and how?

If anything, to get the gears running. To get people confusedly opening up a message from a girl they haven’t spoken to in 10 years. To get juices flowing on, “wait, where am I voting? When am I voting? Am I voting?”

I snapped every single one of my Snapchat contacts. When, where, and how? I asked.

I posted on Instagram stories, Facebook stories, and Snapchat stories. When, where and how? I asked.

I compiled over 1,500 people’s emails, whom I plan to message later: when, where and how? I will ask.

Am I under the illusion that these small messages will flip our state? No. Am I under the illusion that our voices can individually drown out the electoral college? No. But am I under the illusion that, collectively, if enough people are tired of some shit, and they say they’re tired of some shit, and they put it down, on paper, that they’re tired of some shit–we might be able to reduce a bit of that shit. Maybe. Just. Maybe.

That’s the illusion I’m under. Maybe this state will flip in my lifetime. Maybe it won’t. But I know damn well that voting is a privilege that millions don’t have–that my voice, and my friends’ voices, and my family’s voices–are small, tiny, but not duct-taped shut as they are in countless nations. A choir isn’t made up of one one person. It’s made up of dozens. And the onus really is on us to join the choir this month, sing our tiny little hearts out, and hope to God that someone hears.