And the plot thickens

It thickens indeed.

After sending out light inquiries to my contacts list–long story short–an old professor retorted that I was a bot, that my numbers were all off, and that I was, in short, a “bad actor.” Good. Heavens. Me. So I sent an email clarifying my intent–the voting situation here (which is boiling over in voter suppression)–and that I was indeed a real person. With no bot-faced intentions, I remarked.

And then she said oh good heavens me–I thought you were an intimidation goon.

What a strange year. And yet I don’t blame her for being on guard, what with the clever Russian trolls circa 2016 and whatnot. At the same time, it makes me relieved that I’m not really involved in politics on the daily. It also makes me realize that there are generational differences, in regard to voter outreach. One old man, I’m guessing, texted me STOP as in “text STOP to unsubscribe,” and I sent him an emoji with a raised eyebrow.

Interesting two days it’s been. Someone else messaged me on LinkedIn asking for my…hiring manager. The thing is, I message people all the time. And I have been getting more and more messages. But it most often circles around advice, exchange, questions-and-answers. Not a stranger asking me to pass off my…boss’s information? When networking, I will add that to the list of things not to do. It’s weird: “hi, I don’t know you, but can you get me a job and pass me off to your hiring manager?”

I’m kind of tired of social interaction already, so I think I’ll respond to people tomorrow and hunker down for a day. Knock out some assignments. After this semester, I will only have two graduate courses left. Two! How fantastic is that. Most likely all online, thanks to COVID. I anticipate a fully virtual graduation as well. They pushed off the December ceremony for later, but I imagine it won’t be all fine and dandy until at least July. I said that in July. Le beau said January. I said a hesitant return to normalcy by July–maybe.

I’ve written this before, but the holidays will help circulate Miss. Rona immensely, as families wave off the disease, thinking, “oh, I don’t know anyone who’s gotten it. Besides, it’s family.” As if family members are immune to contagious disease. Miss. Rona will dig her claws in deep during the holiday season. Thanksgiving will spark–then Christmas, as people enter the beginning stages–and it will seduce itself into New Years, as we vow for a better, less harried, year.

Speaking of illness, I got my flu shot today. It was…not terrifying. People-wise. There were no other people around us, not in close proximity. Everyone wore a mask. I wore two–and goggles–and a face shield–and a scarf. Yes. A scarf. To hide behind. Le beau said some girl was giving me an up-down, and had I known, I would have twirled around to stare at her. Glare a bit. Assert dominance, as he’s joked. I mean it, though: it entertains. I’ve noticed that I’ve been staring quite a bit. It must be the reduced human interaction: I’m just becoming more and more myself, which may or may not be a good thing.

And last, but not least, I am on the penultimate episode of Haunting of Bly Manor. It has infused my brain with a British accent.