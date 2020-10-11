October 11th, 2020

Spending the morning with my guinea pigs and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

I’ve tried reading this book several times over the past few years, but the language was too dense for me. For some reason, 50’s and 60’s English is hard for me to mentally process. I hear things with twangs. Sentences loop and jangle with outdated phrases. It’s not removed enough, like old English, to strain my brain. But it’s not close enough to twitterdom to read easily. (Although, to be fair, twitter phrases are also often lost on me) I prefer slang, lingo, crassness. Like that one book, Catcher in the Rye.

Haunting of Blyn Manor is only getting more and more confusing. We binged about three more episodes last night. We were progressively perplexed by the plot lines, twists, new characters. Who’s who? Who’s what? Why’s who? And why’s what? I trust Flanagan, though–he is oddly genius at this genre of horror, the type that relies less on gore and more of the mind, and there must be a reason his show is trending on Reddit, #1.

“Alright, Flanagan. You’ve got three or four more episodes to wrap things up.”

I continued my voter inquiry via text message early morning. You have the inevitable trolls, the jokesters, to whom I toss out memes. Ophrah yelling “you get a hug! And you get a hug!” as well as Yeezy in his music video, I Love It, where he’s wearing an absurdly large box on his body. I imagine people won’t get it (“wtf?” someone asked on Facebook, and I shot back with the music video and a breezy “yeezy classic.”) Outreach wheels in most engagement from Facebook messages and Snapchat. I’m not thinking of the past, not thinking of the future, just the here and now: “you have a plan?”

It’s lovely outside. The weather has been really nice lately. It’s also about that time to get flu shots. I’m terrified of shots, but more terrified of illness and disease, so I’ve gotten mine on the regular since I was young. People are growing lax on COVID restrictions, and obviously have been. That’s the nice thing about being a fundamentally germaphobic misanthropist. I wasn’t going to be around virus-ridden people before a deadly pandemic, and I’m certainly not going to be around them during. Internal versus external motivation. The former is always precious.