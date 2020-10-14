October Diaries

October 14th, 2020

Seeing stuff on how chain restaurants are thriving while independent restaurants are shutting down. Impact of COVID. One big hit and many are done for. And it’s not a new story. But as the months have passed, I reflect on my dining experiences.

My experience was that, in the start of the pandemic, I regularly looked for my favorite small restaurants. Family-owned. But they weren’t COVID-friendly, not as much as the chain places. There was no way to pay easily over the phone. They didn’t deliver past a small radius, if at all. They didn’t have drive-thru. They said it was curbside pickup, advertised it as such, but expected you to come inside and scan the credit card. So after one visit to the small empanada shop, I never went back again, because they had said I was curbside, but instead I had shuffled awkwardly into the shop during the height of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mickey D’s had its glass walls installed within weeks. Money, I know. And they had their built-in drive through. Other large chains had their curbside instituted, brought it out to the car. They accepted credit card over the phone. They had delivery options, contact-less, and fast. Of course, all of that takes money. It takes money to hire drivers, to pair with delivery companies, to institute changes, such as direct-to-car pick-up. But little things like that–quick pick-up, convenient payment, and non-grumbling waiters–that was what encouraged me to return.

When I see packed restaurants, a part of me thinks, “well, somebody has to stimulate the economy.” But the people you don’t see–people like me–are the ones who would rather not catch some circulating deadly disease. (This morning, I realized that you can tell people a hurricane is coming, but you can’t stop people from going to the beach.) And the more that big chain companies did to reduce human contact, to make the process as convenient as possible–the more that I returned.

This was just my personal experience. I am just one person. That is how I reflect on the food service industry. Every pressure in the food industry was pushing towards consumer-catered convenience. And now it’s to the point that I’m assuming that we’re all aware of the shituation this place is in. It’s too deep into the pandemic for me to take restaurants’ shit anymore–if you don’t let me pay through the phone, I’ll just go somewhere else–if you lie and say you don’t offer curbside, I’ll call you out.

I have since stopped calling into small restaurants, admittedly. Exacerbating the situation–not shopping local, as they would say. I feel a bit guilty, but not guilty enough to deal with paying in person, walking into the store, grabbing take-out, touching door-knobs, talking to people.

October 13th, 2020

A quick-ish day. Felt like a blur. I barely even remember waking up.

Last night, I decided to share snippets of my diaries over the past year, the ones that weren’t repetitive and circular, the way thoughts meander around my head. I posted the most cohesive ones, the most memorable ones. The ones that loosely narrated highlights and musings. I omitted the ones on COVID, though, most remarkably. It has shaped the year the most, but everything written about people or disease is always disgust-ridden. I decided to gloss over that deep, written word of repulsion.

A big part of June and July was spent looking for Fall work. A big part of August was starting at NASA. September has slipped away: I have not yet reviewed the month’s entries. This morning, my email pinged: an interview request with Verizon. I plan to prepare until Thursday, and then start phase I interviewing on Friday. But Glassdoor hints that it’s a very competitive program, one where odds are stacked against interviewers. I’ll keep that in mind, then.

When attending lectures, I have stopped leaving my class laptop in the same room as me. I’m realizing that my professors may wield hoarse empty threats through the screen, but that I also have the ability to just click out, zone out, not attend. It’s the naturally rebellious side of me–and it sounds so silly and cringey to write–that really hates being told what to do. So when my professor asked me today, “having issues entering the breakout room?” when I refused, for maybe the fifth time, to enter one, I simply exited the course entirely. Miss. MicroManagey over here, eh? Well, can’t micromanage me when I’m not even logged in, huh?

So I went downstairs and prepared for the pigs’ surprise party. I brought them home exactly one year ago. And in that year, they have brought over a lifetime of love, joy, happiness, and laughter. They truly are bright spots, light souls, wonderful little beings. Every inch of our being brought together really was fate. It’s a corny line, but really, when I saw them from across the pet store, I Just Knew. Today I made them little party hats with cotton balls on the end and made them a guinea pig-friendly cake. The cake was made from pellets, banana icing, carrot shavings, and garnished with parsley, their favorite.

Putting the hats on them was a bit difficult, but in the end, it worked. They devoured the cake. Here’s a screenshot, because I just can’t handle the cuteness–

In the evening, le beau picked me up, and we went to the lake. We found a nice patch of grass that looked the sunset and water and quacking ducks. I set out our wine glasses and orange-strawberry margaritas, diluted within an inch of their alcoholic lives. He ate his sandwich and we drank our drinks. The sun set so quickly, we barely noticed, as I debated next year’s priorities. I have a one-on-one with my supervisor tomorrow, so I’ll get a pulse then.

But after speaking with my family, with le beau, I think I know where my priorities lay. It’s too bad that I insist on so much play in life–I want to work, but I love to rest. That’s where my determination to not work past 5 PM stems from. There is only so much energy in my mental battery.

And finally, I recharged tonight with the first quarter of Romeo and Juliet. What a well-done movie. I love, love movies like that. I can’t put my finger on it. When I watch movies I’ve loved, I see the running thread of similarities: they’re strange, absurd, artful, crass. And they echo of the 80’s. Like Heathers. Like Carrie. Like Romeo and Juliet. Even the Addams Family. Something so comfortingly bizarre about the movies, the way they’re made. Movies nowadays are slickers, I think. I danced with Mercutio by the television. For a very brief moment, I think I could understand why people could be drawn to stuff like Shakespeare. It… lilts.

October 12th, 2020

Finished the Netflix horror tonight with le beau. It was disappointing. It wasn’t as clever as I hoped it would be. We spent all season waiting for a shoe to drop, and it never did. There was never a shoe to begin with. Afterward, we giggled and gaggled over irrelevant things. Irreverent things. Lola. Thrilled. Gooooooo–

Printed out a sheet to document insights. They’ll come as flickers, often before sleep or during meditation. I’ll wave them off, my conscious mind. Or I’ll drift off to sleep and forget. Days or weeks later, they’ll come to fruition. Or I’ll quietly suggest it to someone else, not noting the source, and it’ll be true.

But it may be wise, and interesting, to document these insights as they occur. Stamped with a date and time, so as to refer to them later. I might even be able to draw up some crude statistics. Though the purpose isn’t to obtain data for a poorly done ANOVA. It’s a way to simply…document. And not come across as batty. And reaffirm deeper convictions.

It’s officially be 219 days since I’ve seen or spent time with anyone other than le beau and my family. It has made me realize how incredibly low my need for social interaction is. I’m really quite content with friends to text, snap, and DM, while reserving my in-person energy for those closest to me. Not including my friends. Heh.

Though I do have video-call people for work. So maybe that’s why I haven’t felt a lick of isolation since the pandemic began. But I had never felt lonelier than I was when I was surrounded by people, friends, acquaintances, going to more parties than I had ever gone in my entire life. It’s interesting, the psychology of aloneness. Who knew I could go over 200 days without having a conversation with anyone outside family, and be so utterly content with it?

In some ways, it makes me feel less tethered. So long as I am with the very few people I love, I think I could be anywhere. Couldn’t I? I could move to another city, state, country, anywhere, as long as I was with the people I loved. And likewise, it would not matter how alluring another country might be–how attractive some friends may seem–how pulling an opportunity might be. All that would matter is being around the closest people I love. That’s all that matters. Drops mic.

October 10th, 2020

Spending the morning with my guinea pigs and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

I’ve tried reading this book several times over the past few years, but the language was too dense for me. For some reason, 50’s and 60’s English is hard for me to mentally process. I hear things with twangs. Sentences loop and jangle with outdated phrases. It’s not removed enough, like old English, to strain my brain. But it’s not close enough to twitterdom to read easily. (Although, to be fair, twitter phrases are also often lost on me) I prefer slang, lingo, crassness. Like that one book, Catcher in the Rye.

Haunting of Blyn Manor is only getting more and more confusing. We binged about three more episodes last night. We were progressively perplexed by the plot lines, twists, new characters. Who’s who? Who’s what? Why’s who? And why’s what? I trust Flanagan, though–he is oddly genius at this genre of horror, the type that relies less on gore and more of the mind, and there must be a reason his show is trending on Reddit, #1.

“Alright, Flanagan. You’ve got three or four more episodes to wrap things up.”

I continued my voter inquiry via text message early morning. You have the inevitable trolls, the jokesters, to whom I toss out memes. Ophrah yelling “you get a hug! And you get a hug!” as well as Yeezy in his music video, I Love It, where he’s wearing an absurdly large box on his body. I imagine people won’t get it (“wtf?” someone asked on Facebook, and I shot back with the music video and a breezy “yeezy classic.”) Outreach wheels in most engagement from Facebook messages and Snapchat. I’m not thinking of the past, not thinking of the future, just the here and now: “you have a plan?”

October 8th, 2020

Over the past week, I watched Black Panther at the new drive-in theatre, and started Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix with le beau. I’ve also begun messaging hundreds of people on Facebook to inquire about their voting plans.

It’s partially out of curiosity, but also for the folks out there who had a nebulous idea of voting, but weren’t entirely sure on where or when they were going. For me, it wasn’t until I saw someone else’s post, a long, long, time ago, asking followers when and where they planned to vote. And then I googled up the logistics, and realized it would be trickier than I thought.

I’ve had a few people attempt drawn out political discussions, but it’s like, well, it’s not 2016, and it’s no longer abstractions that people are hollering about– what-if’s and maybe’s. It’s here. If you know what “locked up children” refers to–know what police brutality looks like–have an inkling of what white supremacy might be in the States–know that some people are interested in removing reproductive rights, and others aren’t–and you’ve decided on disengaging, well. That’s on you. And yes. You are part of the problem.

But no point in spiraling into pointless, energy-draining conversations. Spending my energy instead on sending out mostly canned positive messages to many, many people online. Because it seems that many this year are intent on voting and clear on their plans, which is fantastic to hear. I’ve also reached out to those who are not in my social circle, posting inquisitively on groups as well, and watching conversations unfold on people’s actions and plans. I feel happy also reaching out to people I may have never really spoken to. There are a lot of good vibes. It’s heartening.

October 5th, 2020

My head hurts, for whatever reason, and I’m trying to recuperate from a longish virtual day. I had four meetings, and it felt like it. I had to be mentally “on” for three on them. There’s just something so taxing about video calls. I’ll definitely restrict my qualitative interviews to phone calls.

Super excited for my roll of film. I decided to just bite the bullet and buy 20 rolls of expired film before, god forbid, prices shoot up even more

October 4th, 2020

The only downside about having fairy lights strung up on the wall is that they produce heat, and the room gets a little toasty. It’s finally cooler around here, so I can keep my windows wide open to compensate. But I wish these lights didn’t emanate quite as much warmth as they do.

I think it’s time to take a break from social media. I’ve been slowly weaning myself off of the consumption over the past few days. Setting timed limits on 3 apps (Instagram, Snapchat, and Reddit) and gradually reducing my time on it. My next step is to unfollow virtually everybody I know on my artstagram. It will be an art-oriented space, where I see and produce nothing but art.

Was feeling kind of stuffy and moody earlier today, and told myself I had to get out of the house. So I did. I found an old Victorian house with some history behind it and visited a farm. Yes. A farm. I found a farm, with lambs and chickens and turkeys, all in the open, cavorting about. It was wonderful. I had so, so much fun, and it lifted my spirits immensely. After going home for a quick lunch, I decided that I wasn’t done with the outdoors. So I drove to the lake and pulled up a foldable chair and read my book.

October 2nd, 2020

Several things.

Woke up to the news that Trump tested positive for COVID. Wrote a blurb about it, but then logged it under my COVID blog page. Lots of real-time blurbs and sassy quips I’ll save for in-person. Still. Thought I would document that. 2020, one word: timing…

Spent the day catching up on Psychometrics and wrapping up work assignments. It was lovely outside, so I wandered around the neighborhood. I usually dip the second that I see another human being. Luckily, there weren’t too many people around. I picked up my books in the afternoon, and started on called Eleanor Oliphant. Then I drank a strawberry margarita with some watermelon chunks and sat on the porch, reading.

In the evening, le beau and I got Greek food and watched a terrifying horror movie on Netflix. I don’t even want to write out the name, but I will: Autopsy of Jane Doe. It reeked of Marianne, another Netflix horror series that gives me chills to this day. God. It was awful. But only because it was so well done. Both of them. As I reflect on my reactions towards horrors, I’m inclined to build out a formal matrix…

That was my day, for the most part. I like the structure of my days. Early wake up, an hour of lolligagging, walking outside, drinking coffee, saying hi to my pigs. A few hours of heavy-hitting work and focus, then logging out, literally and mentally, at 5 PM. Weekends devoted mostly to rest. Yes, yes. Balance. Me likes.

October 1st, 2020

My phone cover is sticky with fingerprint-leftover lemon meringue pie.

I think I made a good call in choosing not to catch up in Psychometrics after work. Instead, I took a walk with le beau, ate pizza, drank a semi-frozen margarita, scrolled Pinterest, and relaxed. After the walk, I thought, no need to fuss. There’s plenty of time to catch up and process weeks’ worth of material.

It didn’t dawn on me until later today that I am sorely behind in… all of the material. I’ve somewhat stayed on track with lectures, zoning out during class, catching up later, but I haven’t retained too much of the knowledge. That’s because I don’t learn through lecture: I learn through reading. Especially when it comes to the theoretical chunks. And I haven’t been reading. So there’s been a massive gap in my understanding. It’s okay: I’ll take the weekend to catch up.

Work has been comfortably paced. There are good projects, good conversations. Everything seems manageable. It helps that I am no longer teaching on the side. I like my co-workers a lot. I’m learning a great deal and feeling more confident in myself. This also goes for video calls as well: learning how to talk comfortably on video chats has been a weird… skill? I usually feel very uncomfortable. But now I no longer feel terrified at the prospect of video calls, the way I used to. It’s just a part of everyday life.

I have mostly detached myself from the world around me. It’s not the best thing to do, I know that, and I tend to do it most when I should do it least. But it’s a solipsistic way of staying sane. Becoming too invested and too tuned into the world only makes for stress and sadness. It’s weird: I have yet to establish boundaries with realities beyond my own. So in an effort to manage them, I simply detach.

That is to say that I spent election debate night not watching it, as I have for the past decade, but sitting in my room with Christmas carols blasted all the way up so I wouldn’t have to hear it. I could hear my family’s laughters and cackles reverberating through the home–a relief to hear, honestly. It was like some sort of comedy movie night, where one of my family members came stomping up the stairs to ask if I was hogging the bandwidth, because the show was spotty, and they kept trying to get it to work.

Anyways. Basically I spent fight–I mean, debate night seeing le beau’s texts on the fiery sass, hearing my family laughing downstairs, but perusing library books to Christmas tunes instead. About five of the books are ready for pick-up. Tomorrow is Friday, which means no meetings! ha ha, yes, thank goodness, so I will complete my work, send off necessary materials, catch up in Psychometrics, and pick up my books.

I am in a very pleasant mood tonight. I have been feeling reflective as well: cool Falls tend to do that. Normally, I get quite depressive when it gets cold–the sun dips and so does my mood–but I think I’ve managed pretty well so far. I’ve gotten back into my interior design obsessions. I looked le beau straight in the eye today as we were talking about apartment design, and I said, I don’t fuck around. And he said, oh, I know you don’t. You’ve only spent two years training for this. He’s not wrong.

September 30th, 2020

It’s getting to that time again where I desperately crave tomatoes. It’s literally all I think about every day. Thank God le beau suggested online ordering at Panera, and then offered to pick it up. I bought a bowl of tomato soup. I wonder how it will taste, though.

I was so desperate for tomato soup that I ordered the only one I could get my hands on. Restaurant #1 did not pick up the phone at 9:45 PM on Tuesday. Restaurant #2 required me to make an account online (no thanks), charged $15 for delivery on GrubHub (no thanks) and did not pick up the phone (no thanks). Hopefully the soup is good. I trust in Panera.