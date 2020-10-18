October Diaries

October 18th, 2020

My heart is so happy this morning! If a heart could smile, it would be.

I saw a college friend’s job update: Walt Disney! How cool is that? It’s always fun to hear about my friends’ successes. Two of my closest guy friends are both at Facebook, engineers, and another one of my closest girl friends is at IBM. In retrospect, the majority of my friends in college were either in the engineering school or liberal arts school. I didn’t really jibe as well with students in the business school, and always felt like I wasn’t nice enough to be friends with the nursing students.

I’m also about to scan my film, and my heart is just about ready to burst out of my chest. I don’t think I wrote about it yet, but my film process, terrifyingly careful, worked. By. God. It. Worked. The developer was good; the blix was good. I mixed everything just so there was no air in the bottles. I made sure of the timing and temperature with a metal water bath. And the images showed up. OH MY GOD, I AM SO HAPPY.

October 17th, 2020

Going back and rereading people’s blogs. Somehow I missed posts from the end of September–I imagine it was from when I was overwhelmed and busy.

It’s Saturday. Delightful outside. I read “delightful” with a lilt and British tang. The world, as if to apologize for what it’s hurled onto us this year, has #blessed us with envy-inspiring weather. I’m all for it.

Made a coconut-milk latte. Poured it in a Starbucks cup. It’s like I’m drinking a $5 drink for 50 cents. The 50 cents takes into account the coffee grind, filter, dollop of milk, and splash of coconut milk.

Yesterday we went cruising around. At one of the neighborhoods, I saw a cage. Upon closer inspection, I saw the smooth back of a guinea pig. He was solitary (big no-no), in the sun (big no-no) and in a small cage (big no-no). Piggies are heat-sensitive, social creatures who need a lot of space! We circled around the block, but I was too preoccupied with the guinea pig to talk about much else.

So we circled back, and I debated moving him into the shade. In the end, I rapped on the owner’s door. I ran to the further fence, where I said that their guinea pig was in the sun and I was worried he might be hot. Luckily, the owner said he hadn’t been there for too long. It looked like she was bringing him in after our brief exchange. Let’s hope so…

This was the second guinea pig whose condition we brought up to a nearby human. A few months ago, before COVID, we had visited a pet store to look at the piggies. On my insistence. We spotted one runt with a crusty eye and nose–telltale sign of a cold. We called over a pet store worker, who immediately took him out and brought him to the vet. He likely would have otherwise infected the litter.

I love my piggies. I’m relieved to see that they’re happy and healthy. I wish I had the means to give other piggies, who are lonely or sick or hot, a comfortable life. But most times I have to walk away….

On a brighter note, I plan to develop my film today. Be still, my beating heart. Ah! I hope to God it works. Please, let everything run smoothly. Back in March, I was dismayed to find that le beau’s precious film photos came out blank. Then my film photos came out blank. It was a nightmare. I did so much research, and eventually deduced that my film developer must have lost potency, because air had been introduced into the bottle. (Developer had seeped out)

And then, to my greater dismay, I found that COVID had slammed film prices. Film developer was no longer available anywhere–not under $50, at least, a total rip-off. I shake my head as I write this. In June, I was put on the Cinestill film developer list, where I leaped at the chance to buy a set that had just been sent over.

So today, I might just be ripping open that package to mix the chemicals and solutions. My heart is racing.

Also, I did the Verizon interview, mostly to get it out of the way, and also to ease my nerves. It was due this morning, and I didn’t want to run into technical difficulties. So I did it last night. I probably came across as glitchy and bleary-eyed (this girl obviously doesn’t use Verizon, they’ll think, and promptly scrap the interview). But that’s the last I’ll mention it: it’s time to continue hunting for opportunities.

A part of me is wondering if I should do the Tesla interview… it is for Spring. A few days ago, I had just expressed reservations for NASA in the Spring. I don’t know. Maybe I’m being silly. I should leap for every potential opportunity there is, and then whenever anything comes to fruition, I will take it as it comes.

October 16th, 2020

I voted today.

Le beau picked me up at the peach-crack of dawn. It was chilly outside. I threw on my joggers, sweat shirt, a sweater, and brought along my double masks, purple gloves, alcohol wipes, and face shield. The condensation fogged up my glasses so much I ended up voting through the right side of my goggles.

The line wasn’t too bad. People respected our space, and we respected their’s. Not a nose was to be seen. The man behind us stood two stickers away. I cast my ballot, double, tripled, quadruple checked. After we voted, we sat in the car, disinfecting our materials. We did it. We voted. Here’s to… civic duty.

As I think back, over and over again, to my conversation with the anti-voting friend, I feel the familiar rage and fire. I sent out three additional mass posts to call for help – to call others to join me in my tedious efforts to spam every single damn person on my contacts lists on every single damn social media site. I feel sorry for every person who had the misfortune of crossing my path and clicking that Accept Friend button. Multilevel Marketing will be glad she never met me. (Next thing you know, it’s called MultiLu Marketing.)

I received an interview request for Spring semester with Tesla. Tesla! Elon Musk’s organizational prints creep. He’s had a significant impact on NASA and, obviously, Tesla. It’s a screening call, probably to make sure I am a real human who isn’t too weird, even though I am pretty weird. I need to keep sending out applications, don’t I? I don’t even remember applying to this position….

October 15th, 2020

Started the day with pitching next steps of my project before deploying it. Got some really solid feedback from the team. All great ideas and valid points. I’ll weave their feedback into my revisions this week. Hopefully, by mid next-week, I’ll be able to begin this investigation-of-sorts. I’ll have to juice up my social batteries, because it involves collecting a lot of qualitative interview data.

Need to remember to do my Verizon interview tomorrow. Again–as I mentioned earlier–I read their Glassdoor reviews, and it sounds like most people did not receive an offer, so I’ll do it just to tick it off the box. I’ll bring out the interviewing box of bells and whistles. Take a deep breath and flip on that switch. Then retreat tiredly into my den of solitude. It takes so much energy to turn on that side of me, the one that presents or teaches or interviews. So much energy. I would turn it on more often, but it’s just. Exhausting.

I am voting tomorrow as well. In person. My rage has since subsided. So I have not messaged people en masse since…Tuesday. Still. I reached hundreds of people, I think… And I was able to field over relevant voting info to 3-5 people. They thought they had a plan, but it turns out there were barriers, and through a few lines of conversation, they had all the resources they needed. So here’s hoping that we turn the f* out this year.

Now that I’m writing this out, though, maybe I will devote about 30 minutes this afternoon to messaging people. I shouldn’t become complacent. I know people are receiving hordes of faceless information on voting. But there’s something, in my opinion, about an old acquaintance messaging you and directly inquiring….it’s sort of weird, but like, it’s like, huh.

On the one hand, you haven’t spoken to her in 10 years, so she might as well be a bot. On the other, you’re aware of the other person’s existence, have interacted in some form in this life, and feel a kneejerk quick-type reaction. Maybe suspicion. Is she a part of a political campaign? No. Is she politically active? Doesn’t seem like it. Why is she doing this? Hm. Might as well shoot off a one-liner. Whatever.

That’s what I’m banking on, at least. It’s very minuscule effort for one person. But maybe one person I message then asks their family or friend if they want to join–so on and so forth. We must not be complacent….social networks, social networks…. I hopped onto Reddit to also make a brief query–I am a small pebble–we are in a larger pond–would you like to join me?

I feel very exhausted. Very, very exhausted. Classes seem utterly pointless. I didn’t go to my morning one. I’ve lost most academic motivation. I’ll do what needs to be done, but I’m caring less and less and less…

October 13th, 2020

A quick-ish day. Felt like a blur. I barely even remember waking up.

Last night, I decided to share snippets of my diaries over the past year, the ones that weren’t repetitive and circular, the way thoughts meander around my head. I posted the most cohesive ones, the most memorable ones. The ones that loosely narrated highlights and musings. I omitted the ones on COVID, though, most remarkably. It has shaped the year the most, but everything written about people or disease is always disgust-ridden. I decided to gloss over that deep, written word of repulsion.

A big part of June and July was spent looking for Fall work. A big part of August was starting at NASA. September has slipped away: I have not yet reviewed the month’s entries. This morning, my email pinged: an interview request with Verizon. I plan to prepare until Thursday, and then start phase I interviewing on Friday. But Glassdoor hints that it’s a very competitive program, one where odds are stacked against interviewers. I’ll keep that in mind, then.

When attending lectures, I have stopped leaving my class laptop in the same room as me. I’m realizing that my professors may wield hoarse empty threats through the screen, but that I also have the ability to just click out, zone out, not attend. It’s the naturally rebellious side of me–and it sounds so silly and cringey to write–that really hates being told what to do. So when my professor asked me today, “having issues entering the breakout room?” when I refused, for maybe the fifth time, to enter one, I simply exited the course entirely. Miss. MicroManagey over here, eh? Well, can’t micromanage me when I’m not even logged in, huh?

So I went downstairs and prepared for the pigs’ surprise party. I brought them home exactly one year ago. And in that year, they have brought over a lifetime of love, joy, happiness, and laughter. They truly are bright spots, light souls, wonderful little beings. Every inch of our being brought together really was fate. It’s a corny line, but really, when I saw them from across the pet store, I Just Knew. Today I made them little party hats with cotton balls on the end and made them a guinea pig-friendly cake. The cake was made from pellets, banana icing, carrot shavings, and garnished with parsley, their favorite.

Putting the hats on them was a bit difficult, but in the end, it worked. They devoured the cake. Here’s a screenshot, because I just can’t handle the cuteness–

In the evening, le beau picked me up, and we went to the lake. We found a nice patch of grass that looked the sunset and water and quacking ducks. I set out our wine glasses and orange-strawberry margaritas, diluted within an inch of their alcoholic lives. He ate his sandwich and we drank our drinks. The sun set so quickly, we barely noticed, as I debated next year’s priorities. I have a one-on-one with my supervisor tomorrow, so I’ll get a pulse then.

But after speaking with my family, with le beau, I think I know where my priorities lay. It’s too bad that I insist on so much play in life–I want to work, but I love to rest. That’s where my determination to not work past 5 PM stems from. There is only so much energy in my mental battery.

And finally, I recharged tonight with the first quarter of Romeo and Juliet. What a well-done movie. I love, love movies like that. I can’t put my finger on it. When I watch movies I’ve loved, I see the running thread of similarities: they’re strange, absurd, artful, crass. And they echo of the 80’s. Like Heathers. Like Carrie. Like Romeo and Juliet. Even the Addams Family. Something so comfortingly bizarre about the movies, the way they’re made. Movies nowadays are slickers, I think. I danced with Mercutio by the television. For a very brief moment, I think I could understand why people could be drawn to stuff like Shakespeare. It… lilts.

October 12th, 2020

Finished the Netflix horror tonight with le beau. It was disappointing. It wasn’t as clever as I hoped it would be. We spent all season waiting for a shoe to drop, and it never did. There was never a shoe to begin with. Afterward, we giggled and gaggled over irrelevant things. Irreverent things. Lola. Thrilled. Gooooooo–

Printed out a sheet to document insights. They’ll come as flickers, often before sleep or during meditation. I’ll wave them off, my conscious mind. Or I’ll drift off to sleep and forget. Days or weeks later, they’ll come to fruition. Or I’ll quietly suggest it to someone else, not noting the source, and it’ll be true.

But it may be wise, and interesting, to document these insights as they occur. Stamped with a date and time, so as to refer to them later. I might even be able to draw up some crude statistics. Though the purpose isn’t to obtain data for a poorly done ANOVA. It’s a way to simply…document. And not come across as batty. And reaffirm deeper convictions.

It’s officially be 219 days since I’ve seen or spent time with anyone other than le beau and my family. It has made me realize how incredibly low my need for social interaction is. I’m really quite content with friends to text, snap, and DM, while reserving my in-person energy for those closest to me. Not including my friends. Heh.

Though I do have video-call people for work. So maybe that’s why I haven’t felt a lick of isolation since the pandemic began. But I had never felt lonelier than I was when I was surrounded by people, friends, acquaintances, going to more parties than I had ever gone in my entire life. It’s interesting, the psychology of aloneness. Who knew I could go over 200 days without having a conversation with anyone outside family, and be so utterly content with it?

In some ways, it makes me feel less tethered. So long as I am with the very few people I love, I think I could be anywhere. Couldn’t I? I could move to another city, state, country, anywhere, as long as I was with the people I loved. And likewise, it would not matter how alluring another country might be–how attractive some friends may seem–how pulling an opportunity might be. All that would matter is being around the closest people I love. That’s all that matters. Drops mic.

October 10th, 2020

Spending the morning with my guinea pigs and One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

I’ve tried reading this book several times over the past few years, but the language was too dense for me. For some reason, 50’s and 60’s English is hard for me to mentally process. I hear things with twangs. Sentences loop and jangle with outdated phrases. It’s not removed enough, like old English, to strain my brain. But it’s not close enough to twitterdom to read easily. (Although, to be fair, twitter phrases are also often lost on me) I prefer slang, lingo, crassness. Like that one book, Catcher in the Rye.

Haunting of Blyn Manor is only getting more and more confusing. We binged about three more episodes last night. We were progressively perplexed by the plot lines, twists, new characters. Who’s who? Who’s what? Why’s who? And why’s what? I trust Flanagan, though–he is oddly genius at this genre of horror, the type that relies less on gore and more of the mind, and there must be a reason his show is trending on Reddit, #1.

“Alright, Flanagan. You’ve got three or four more episodes to wrap things up.”

I continued my voter inquiry via text message early morning. You have the inevitable trolls, the jokesters, to whom I toss out memes. Ophrah yelling “you get a hug! And you get a hug!” as well as Yeezy in his music video, I Love It, where he’s wearing an absurdly large box on his body. I imagine people won’t get it (“wtf?” someone asked on Facebook, and I shot back with the music video and a breezy “yeezy classic.”) Outreach wheels in most engagement from Facebook messages and Snapchat. I’m not thinking of the past, not thinking of the future, just the here and now: “you have a plan?”

October 8th, 2020

Over the past week, I watched Black Panther at the new drive-in theatre, and started Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix with le beau. I’ve also begun messaging hundreds of people on Facebook to inquire about their voting plans.

It’s partially out of curiosity, but also for the folks out there who had a nebulous idea of voting, but weren’t entirely sure on where or when they were going. For me, it wasn’t until I saw someone else’s post, a long, long, time ago, asking followers when and where they planned to vote. And then I googled up the logistics, and realized it would be trickier than I thought.

I’ve had a few people attempt drawn out political discussions, but it’s like, well, it’s not 2016, and it’s no longer abstractions that people are hollering about– what-if’s and maybe’s. It’s here. If you know what “locked up children” refers to–know what police brutality looks like–have an inkling of what white supremacy might be in the States–know that some people are interested in removing reproductive rights, and others aren’t–and you’ve decided on disengaging, well. That’s on you. And yes. You are part of the problem.

But no point in spiraling into pointless, energy-draining conversations. Spending my energy instead on sending out mostly canned positive messages to many, many people online. Because it seems that many this year are intent on voting and clear on their plans, which is fantastic to hear. I’ve also reached out to those who are not in my social circle, posting inquisitively on groups as well, and watching conversations unfold on people’s actions and plans. I feel happy also reaching out to people I may have never really spoken to. There are a lot of good vibes. It’s heartening.

October 5th, 2020

My head hurts, for whatever reason, and I’m trying to recuperate from a longish virtual day. I had four meetings, and it felt like it. I had to be mentally “on” for three on them. There’s just something so taxing about video calls. I’ll definitely restrict my qualitative interviews to phone calls.

Super excited for my roll of film. I decided to just bite the bullet and buy 20 rolls of expired film before, god forbid, prices shoot up even more

October 4th, 2020

The only downside about having fairy lights strung up on the wall is that they produce heat, and the room gets a little toasty. It’s finally cooler around here, so I can keep my windows wide open to compensate. But I wish these lights didn’t emanate quite as much warmth as they do.

I think it’s time to take a break from social media. I’ve been slowly weaning myself off of the consumption over the past few days. Setting timed limits on 3 apps (Instagram, Snapchat, and Reddit) and gradually reducing my time on it. My next step is to unfollow virtually everybody I know on my artstagram. It will be an art-oriented space, where I see and produce nothing but art.

Was feeling kind of stuffy and moody earlier today, and told myself I had to get out of the house. So I did. I found an old Victorian house with some history behind it and visited a farm. Yes. A farm. I found a farm, with lambs and chickens and turkeys, all in the open, cavorting about. It was wonderful. I had so, so much fun, and it lifted my spirits immensely. After going home for a quick lunch, I decided that I wasn’t done with the outdoors. So I drove to the lake and pulled up a foldable chair and read my book.

October 2nd, 2020

Several things.

Woke up to the news that Trump tested positive for COVID. Wrote a blurb about it, but then logged it under my COVID blog page. Lots of real-time blurbs and sassy quips I’ll save for in-person. Still. Thought I would document that. 2020, one word: timing…

Spent the day catching up on Psychometrics and wrapping up work assignments. It was lovely outside, so I wandered around the neighborhood. I usually dip the second that I see another human being. Luckily, there weren’t too many people around. I picked up my books in the afternoon, and started on called Eleanor Oliphant. Then I drank a strawberry margarita with some watermelon chunks and sat on the porch, reading.

In the evening, le beau and I got Greek food and watched a terrifying horror movie on Netflix. I don’t even want to write out the name, but I will: Autopsy of Jane Doe. It reeked of Marianne, another Netflix horror series that gives me chills to this day. God. It was awful. But only because it was so well done. Both of them. As I reflect on my reactions towards horrors, I’m inclined to build out a formal matrix…

That was my day, for the most part. I like the structure of my days. Early wake up, an hour of lolligagging, walking outside, drinking coffee, saying hi to my pigs. A few hours of heavy-hitting work and focus, then logging out, literally and mentally, at 5 PM. Weekends devoted mostly to rest. Yes, yes. Balance. Me likes.

October 1st, 2020

My phone cover is sticky with fingerprint-leftover lemon meringue pie.

I think I made a good call in choosing not to catch up in Psychometrics after work. Instead, I took a walk with le beau, ate pizza, drank a semi-frozen margarita, scrolled Pinterest, and relaxed. After the walk, I thought, no need to fuss. There’s plenty of time to catch up and process weeks’ worth of material.

It didn’t dawn on me until later today that I am sorely behind in… all of the material. I’ve somewhat stayed on track with lectures, zoning out during class, catching up later, but I haven’t retained too much of the knowledge. That’s because I don’t learn through lecture: I learn through reading. Especially when it comes to the theoretical chunks. And I haven’t been reading. So there’s been a massive gap in my understanding. It’s okay: I’ll take the weekend to catch up.

Work has been comfortably paced. There are good projects, good conversations. Everything seems manageable. It helps that I am no longer teaching on the side. I like my co-workers a lot. I’m learning a great deal and feeling more confident in myself. This also goes for video calls as well: learning how to talk comfortably on video chats has been a weird… skill? I usually feel very uncomfortable. But now I no longer feel terrified at the prospect of video calls, the way I used to. It’s just a part of everyday life.

I have mostly detached myself from the world around me. It’s not the best thing to do, I know that, and I tend to do it most when I should do it least. But it’s a solipsistic way of staying sane. Becoming too invested and too tuned into the world only makes for stress and sadness. It’s weird: I have yet to establish boundaries with realities beyond my own. So in an effort to manage them, I simply detach.

That is to say that I spent election debate night not watching it, as I have for the past decade, but sitting in my room with Christmas carols blasted all the way up so I wouldn’t have to hear it. I could hear my family’s laughters and cackles reverberating through the home–a relief to hear, honestly. It was like some sort of comedy movie night, where one of my family members came stomping up the stairs to ask if I was hogging the bandwidth, because the show was spotty, and they kept trying to get it to work.

Anyways. Basically I spent fight–I mean, debate night seeing le beau’s texts on the fiery sass, hearing my family laughing downstairs, but perusing library books to Christmas tunes instead. About five of the books are ready for pick-up. Tomorrow is Friday, which means no meetings! ha ha, yes, thank goodness, so I will complete my work, send off necessary materials, catch up in Psychometrics, and pick up my books.

I am in a very pleasant mood tonight. I have been feeling reflective as well: cool Falls tend to do that. Normally, I get quite depressive when it gets cold–the sun dips and so does my mood–but I think I’ve managed pretty well so far. I’ve gotten back into my interior design obsessions. I looked le beau straight in the eye today as we were talking about apartment design, and I said, I don’t fuck around. And he said, oh, I know you don’t. You’ve only spent two years training for this. He’s not wrong.

September 30th, 2020

It’s getting to that time again where I desperately crave tomatoes. It’s literally all I think about every day. Thank God le beau suggested online ordering at Panera, and then offered to pick it up. I bought a bowl of tomato soup. I wonder how it will taste, though.

I was so desperate for tomato soup that I ordered the only one I could get my hands on. Restaurant #1 did not pick up the phone at 9:45 PM on Tuesday. Restaurant #2 required me to make an account online (no thanks), charged $15 for delivery on GrubHub (no thanks) and did not pick up the phone (no thanks). Hopefully the soup is good. I trust in Panera.