It’s official. I’ve committed to doing Inktober this year!

Based on the daily prompt, I’ll be drawing a pen and ink piece every day of October. I’ll be sharing my Inktober drawings throughout the month, mostly on Instagram.

Viewer bewares: I’ll be making my art spooky and creepy! Here are my Inktober drawings so far.

Fish Wisp Bulky Radio Blade Rodent Fancy Teeth Throw Hope Disgusting Slippery Dune Armor Outpost Rocket