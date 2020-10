It’s official. I’ve committed to doing Inktober this year!

Based on the daily prompt, I’ll be drawing a pen and ink piece every day of October. I’ll be sharing my Inktober drawings throughout the month, mostly on Instagram.

Viewer bewares: I’ll be making my art spooky and creepy! Here are my Inktober drawings so far.

Fish Wisp Bulky Radio Blade Rodent Fancy Teeth Throw Hope Disgusting Slippery Dune Armor Outpost Rocket Storm Trap Dizzy Coral