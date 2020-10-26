We had memorized every lyrics, every word, every lilt, every scream. We’d yell the lyrics to the song as it blared from our janky T-mobile phones, placed in our Oxford shoes for extra volume. Sweet threatening hum of Gerard Way. Made way for our. Collective. Head. Thrashing. Our stupid raspy whisper-yells slinking down the halls.

They’re gonna clean up your looks –with all the lies in your books–to make a citizen out of you–

Over a decade later, I only ever yell this song. I never sing it out. Even now. I have to scream it and bang my head to the beat. That’s the only way you can do it.

My friend talked about mosh pits like he went every weekend. We were maybe thirteen. I remember the first time he showed up in skinny jeans at school. They looked so strange on him. We all still wore flares. But he was cool, so he got to wear things like that and get away with it. Because he was edgy. Because he was our seventh-grade mulatto Regina George the first time she walked out with purple circles on his chest.

The boys and girls in the clique–the awful names that they stick–you’re never gonna fit in much, kid.

I loved running with them when I did. We were all in the tentative bloom of puberty. We were all in love with someone who didn’t love us back– not in the way we loved them, at least. We drew lyrics on our arms with gel pens. Traveled in packs. Laughed hard, loud. Clustered in groups. We sang with Gerard Way. Our proximity to good head-thrashing music maybe compensated for our very un-teen lives.

Because the drugs never work–they’re gonna give you a smirk–cause they got methods of keepin’ you clean–

When I listen to this song, I think of mulatto Regina George. I think of how we swarmed around him. Around them. How they glowed. I think of how my best friend had loved me and how I had not loved him back. I think of all the people my best friends loved. I think of all the best friends I had loved. I think of how the rain fell on Fall afternoons when we decided that we would do nothing less than dance in the rain. And sing.

All together now–teenagers scare–the living sh*t out of me! They could care less as long as someone’ll bleed–