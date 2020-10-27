October 27th, 2020

Weird blur of day. Cold and grey. Wandered around the home in pajamas again. Another day. After my professor forced me to turn my camera on, I taped a silhouette image of my forehead and promptly walked around the house. I ended up exiting early anyways. Over it, over it, over it. You can’t force me to show my face and record it….course guidelines this.

Tomorrow. But first, tonight. And dreaming away… dreaming away. Dreaming away a hoarse throat. This COVID game is stupid: it infuriates me that one person’s accident will result in the rest of us playing Russian Covidette. This is all still the start.

I wrote it out a few weeks ago, but the holidays will spelunk us into toot toot high infection town. As if they weren’t already laughably high. People will assume their relatives are fine…oh, I promise I haven’t talked to anyone…oh, it’s aunt Beth, she’s family… oh, she just got back from college, we don’t have much time anyways…

…Breathing in little kids’ air screaming happy Halloween and hugging cousin Sarah and Sam and gathering around the Christmas tree with fifteen other family members who swear they haven’t seen more than 5 people each….

I stopped reading the news. For the most part. I feel mostly normal and sane. It’s all just dismal news, anyways. There’s never anything good being broadcast. I wince before I type in news websites. I barely do anymore. I have a general idea of what’s going on, thanks to some headline skimming, but I try not to get too far into the weeds.

It has been cool to see NASA stuff lately on the news. Proud to be part of such a cool organization. Really.

I feel vaguely meh about something, but also not. Because I don’t feel as though my sentiment was shared. So this upcoming move feels like the right and normal thing to do. Things will fall into place. I trust them to…. I know this probably sounds so vague. It’s intentionally vague…

What else, what else….nothing much that I can think of. To put myself in a chipper mood, I’ve started watching television in the evening to hot cocoa and snacks. Usually it’s reruns of Bob’s Burgers. It brings me a spark of regular happiness every day. I brought out the pigs to join me today. Little things like that make me so happy.

And going outside for a little bit every day. Even though it was cold, I went for a drive yesterday. I drove far. And long. It was drizzling. I wore rain boots. I liked getting lost in the mist. In my thoughts. I have been admittedly feeling grey.