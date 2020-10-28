I’m tired. I don’t want to meet with 12 people tomorrow in 6 separate meetings. I don’t want to talk. Show up. Be friendly. Smile. Stare at the screen. Socialize. I’ve never had to talk to this many people in-person. But now, under continuing quarantine, I talk to more and more and more people that I could have ever imagined myself capable of. I’m not

I have to power through. Friday evening will leak in a glimmer of hope. Light. Nothing scheduled for the weekend. Not a single. Damn. Meeting. Not a person. Nobody. I can just be alone and recharge and recharge and recharge and recharge until maybe I take my test, during which I will most likely deflate…headache.

Yet I have to keep up this facade that yes I am so happy to be here–what a good conversation–“well, thanks so much for taking the time to chat and connect..”–all this high social monitoring stuff I scoffed at others for. I have to keep up the image that I’m social and normal and not a super isolated hermit crab who has, so far, thrived under not seeing a single non-familial person since the shutdown in March.

The interview today went well. I say that because 1) it went over, to an hour; 2) we had lots in common; 3) it was conversational on both ends; 4) I felt as though I’d forged a valuable connection, regardless of outcome. When it’s number 4, I walk away with the feeling that it was what networking should feel like. Learning about the other person, their career, finding commonalities, thinking that you’ll reach out in the future.

So maybe it’s not true that I don’t like connecting with people at all. I’m just a gosh-dang introvert who needs her gosh-dang muffer-trucking space. Needs three whole days completely alone. Otherwise. Explodes with irritation and implodes with exhaustion. I’ll raincheck one of the meetings tomorrow and rush through the last one.

And during class, I will have to focus on work. After work, I will have to focus on class. I won’t write about how camera forcing policies enrage me–to record, broadcast, share–my face, my home, my private settings–get out, get out. I made my silhouette printout in the nick of time. When they tell us to force our cameras on, I tape on an image of myself, I kid you not. With a shadowy mass as my face, my back to the light.

We all have limited mental resources, don’t we? I’ve devoted nearly all of mine to professional and personal endeavors: drawing, working, meeting. Academics have fallen to the wayside. I wish I cared. I’d be happy with a B in that class. For the time being, I’ll do what I can with the resources that I have.

Otherwise, things are fine, all good. Think I’m mostly on top of everything that’s been tossed at me. And I still sleep plenty. Going to do that now.