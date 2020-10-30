City stops, breaths. Low hum. Dreary skies.
All of my diary entries from this time period were angry, irritable. Annoyance weaved itself in every sentence. I wrote about my day. I wrote about going to Barnes and Nobles. I wrote about drinking tea. I wrote about wanting to people watch at the mall.
I could not tell that from these images. Photography tells another story. It always has. Images hide; words don’t. I’ve been planning to incorporate diary entries as part of the film diaries, but they wouldn’t fit.
Call it summer fog, fall fog. It eventually lifted.
This post is part of my Film Friday series, where I post 35mm images that I have taken and home-developed over the past year.
One thought on “Fog [Film Friday]”
I love the range of colors that film photos give. The grain and the film scratches added another level of art.
The last time I developed film photos was the first semester of my second year in college, which was 1996. After that, I transferred to another college, quit art major, and went into organizational communication. I used to stay in the darkroom until the wee hours, and then walked back to my residential hall at night, in the cold snow of November. I wish I had kept those photos I took and developed. Unfortunately, with many moves I made since then, most of my belongings of those years were thrown away.
