Fog [Film Friday]

City stops, breaths. Low hum. Dreary skies.

All of my diary entries from this time period were angry, irritable. Annoyance weaved itself in every sentence. I wrote about my day. I wrote about going to Barnes and Nobles. I wrote about drinking tea. I wrote about wanting to people watch at the mall.

I could not tell that from these images. Photography tells another story. It always has. Images hide; words don’t. I’ve been planning to incorporate diary entries as part of the film diaries, but they wouldn’t fit.

Call it summer fog, fall fog. It eventually lifted.

This post is part of my Film Friday series, where I post 35mm images that I have taken and home-developed over the past year.