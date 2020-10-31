It’s official. I’ve committed to–and completed–the Inktober 2020 Challenges! Based on the daily prompt above, I drew a spooky pen and ink piece every day of October.
Fish
Wisp
Bulky
Radio
Blade
Rodent
Fancy
Teeth
Throw
Hope
Disgusting
Slippery
Dune
Armor
Outpost
Rocket
Storm
Trap
Dizzy
Coral
Sleep
Chef
RIP
Dig
Buddy
Hide
Float
Ominous
Shoes
Crawl
4 thoughts on “Inktober 2020”
Whoaaa!! They look really good .
I can’t even draw a line straight 😅.
These are all so good!
Halloween decorations for a haunted house😅. Love the hand with cigarette.
I always love your art works!!!
