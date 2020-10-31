It’s official. I’ve committed to–and completed–the Inktober 2020 Challenges! Based on the daily prompt above, I drew a spooky pen and ink piece every day of October.

Fish Wisp Bulky Radio Blade Rodent Fancy Teeth Throw Hope Disgusting Slippery Dune Armor Outpost Rocket Storm Trap Dizzy Coral Sleep Chef RIP Dig Buddy Hide Float Ominous Shoes Crawl