Inktober 2020

Posted on by lu

INKTOBER

It’s official. I’ve committed to–and completed–the Inktober 2020 Challenges! Based on the daily prompt above, I drew a spooky pen and ink piece every day of October.

Fish
Wisp
Bulky
Radio
Blade
Rodent
Fancy
Teeth
Throw
Hope
Disgusting
Slippery
Dune
Armor
Outpost
Rocket
Storm
Trap
Dizzy
Coral
Sleep
Chef
RIP
Dig
Buddy
Hide
Float
Ominous
Shoes
Crawl

