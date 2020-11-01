I am here to remind you that–as the world waits with a heart-thumping bated breath–that regardless of election outcomes, the sun will still rise. The grass will still grow. The wind will still blow.

This isn’t to say that suffering won’t continue. That death and illness won’t continue to wrack the human population. It isn’t to say that the people in power don’t have an impact on our lives. That their words and policies and effects won’t hurt, or cause corollary damage, on us and the ones we love.

It is simply to say that the world will continue onward. It will be seemingly oblivious to the human rage and politicking that reams through us. Clouds will still hover. Drift. Oceans will still roil and rumble.

As ants carry food from sidewalk to hill, thinking only of the queen and their survival, let this be a sobering reminder that human affairs–the right here and right now–do not encapsulate all that surrounds us.

There is more to it all. Rulers and dynasties and sultans have risen, maimed, ruled, and fallen. Now is but a speck in the wind. Do not become submerged. It is okay to care. It is good to care. But do not drown.