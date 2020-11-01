Surpr—iPad!

Le beau surprise-ordered me an iPad!!!!!!

He cruised on over two days ago just as the Amazon truck was pulling up. We have had regular deliveries since the onset of the pandemic, so I didn’t pay it much mind.

“Hey, looks like you have a box addressed to you.”

I raised my eyebrows. For me?

“Did NASA send you something?”

I didn’t think so. I looked at the label. “It says it’s from Prime.”

I peered at him and noticed his cheek was doing that thing.

“Your cheeks are telling me another story. What’d you get me?!” I asked suspiciously.

“Nothing!” He said, unconvincing.

I prodded open one container. An iPad cover. I gasped. Like the Scream. Utter shock. I didn’t even want to open the box.

“Open it!” He urged.

More of the Scream.

I will admit that I refused to accept the gift and attempted to sneak it back into his car at least fifteen times, because it felt like too much. It became a back and forth sprinting game between the two of us as I tried, in vain, to regift my gift.

Eventually his car sped off and we opened the packages together on FaceTime. Then I woke up at 5 AM the next morning to draw.

I had been talking and thinking of procreate lately, an iPad app for artists. I had chosen the Wacom tablet 4 years ago, not considering the ongoing cost of Photoshop. But I was able to briefly fall in love with digital art before canceling the increasingly pricey Photoshop.

So I brought it up lightly in conversation. I brought it up maybe once or twice. Next thing you know, I guess he had really decided to buy one!!!! I have been glued to this beauty since opening the box. Procreate is here…..

Le beau is so wonderful. I am a horrendously lucky girl.