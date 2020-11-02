You had just transferred to our school. We had known each other throughout the years, but nothing more than that. And seemingly, overnight, it seemed, we were glued to the hip. We weren’t one without the other. When people saw you, they asked where I was. When they saw me, they asked where you were. That’s how close we were.

And yet how tumultuous it was. We cried. So very much. I don’t even remember what we cried about, just that we did. We cried under trees. We cried on the phone. We cried together. We cried apart.

I remember how you absorbed my friends, quickly, cleanly. I remember that we would fight. And I remember how you called me every day. We would talk on the phone for hours and hours. When you ran away from home, I told you that your parents loved you. You were on the phone, crying to me. I urged you to go home.

I burned in the intensity of our closeness. You were, I declared, a sibling to me. Friends came and went, but soul siblings like you, they stayed. You didn’t. I didn’t We didn’t stay in each other’s lives, not for long. Less than a year. And yet it felt like an eternity. I had never felt so close to anybody. Even after our quiet fallout, it was always easy talking to you. Even though we had weird emotional skeletons in our closets.

It’s strange how friendships, or relationships, mesh and form in an instant, and then dissipate just as quickly. I don’t remember when we began to dissipate. From the onset, we were fractured.

I danced to this song by Taylor Swift on the evening that your parents picked us up and I went to your house. It was October 2009. We had stopped by your mom’s warehouse. There were so many boxes–so many of them. I tried climbing them, playing hide and seek. This song played. On your flip phone, you videotaped a grainy recording of me waving my arms to Love Story. Dancing stupidly.

We watched it and laughed and laughed and laughed. The way we always did. We laughed so hard that every time I heard this song, I thought of you and the cardboard boxes in the warehouse.