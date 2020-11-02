Spoke with three NASA folks today for my project. Many of them are leaders in engineering or research or science. I get chills sometimes, thinking of the work they do. A few of them were really kind and marveled at my brief summaries of their responses. I marveled at them.

It’s kind of incredible–when I step back and note the weight of these conversations. To think that one day I would be here, raving about Psychology, conducting qualitative research with NASA engineers, joking about silly things–it’s weird. It’s crazy. I found the field I love. I can feel myself light up when I talk about it. And I get to share that with people.

Yesterday, I was thinking of how, in high school, I had worked so hard to leave this place. This city. This town. I graduated Valedictorian, bitter and tired and angry, I despised everything. My social situations were antagonizing–girlishly bitter in that Mean Girls way. My speech was an outright lie. I cracked jokes on stage to hide my bitterness.

The only reason I cared about school was to get into the Ivy League school I’d fallen in love with on a college visit. It had been sunny that day. An irony, because it was cold most of the time that I was there. But I had been accepted my senior year. And I rolled around on the ground and screamed.

I figured I would leave and never turn back. It was my ticket out. I would move to some city and love the din and lights and grind so hard I’d get perpetual bags under my eyes. But I didn’t. Other people did. I wasn’t about it. I realized I liked to play more than I liked to work. Like stay in and watch movies. Or draw and write indoors. Or find coffee shops to be alone in.

Most of all, I realized that I missed my home city. Weirdly enough, the more time I spent away, the more I grew to love where I had come from. I still didn’t care for the high school or situations there, but my home, my family, my neighborhood. I had accidentally conflated school and everything around it.

It also dawned on me that I was terrified of flying. And I refused to move. Packing boxes was a great headache. So I flew back to my home city. Enrolled in a Psychology graduate program after avoiding the field, thinking I would never be able to find work. And now I am here, on the cusp of completing graduate education in the city I tried so hard to leave, and now refuse to.

Even my job hunt is guided by my diehard realization that I refuse to move. If I do, I’m never packing my bags again. It’ll be a final move. All or nothing. These interviews–they’re all with companies in the region. Now that I know, everything is much clearer. It may have taken me a giant circle to come to these realizations, and to return to where I sprouted, but at least I eventually did.