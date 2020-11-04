As we wait in nail-biting anxiety

I recount the Chinese parable my father told me this morning. A well-known parable that highlights my situation over the past four years.

Maybe not related to politics or America, per se, but a random personal rambling. I try to step back and breathe and breathe and breathe–and I tell myself that a lost horse, or ambiguous election, or poor outcome, is not always the end of the world.

Because a lost horse may lead to a fortuitous broken leg, just as it did several years ago.

After hearing the story, which almost left me teary-eyed, I realized that I needed, and wanted, to capture all of the Chinese parables that my dad has seemingly passed out like candy. Throughout my childhood, he’s had his stories ready, woven into his world perspectives. Every time he dispenses one, it’s like a small gift of wisdom. His parables snake their way through a language I can only partially understand.

This parable is translated as 塞翁失馬焉知非福 . I cannot read that. As my parents had predicted, I have grown up regretting my anti-Chinese school rebellion tactics. I swim in the English language, picking and polishing words. But in China, I am basically illiterate: I cannot read or write. And in the markets or shops, when the owners or mall people peer curiously at me, they say I am from the province where they, quite frankly, speak differently and sound different.

And I cannot blame anyone other than myself, really. My Chinese friends, all American-born, speak and read and write fluently.

Nevertheless, I feel inspired to marry these two aspects of my background, as a Chinese-American, through writing and illustration. I am thinking of starting an illustrated series on my father’s parables. Although, like a game of telephone, his details may vary ever-so-slightly from the Wiki versions, I will keep the stories true to his account.

Stay tuned.