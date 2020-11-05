Hibernation

I refuse to write about what everyone is thinking about, including myself. I refuse. It’s exhausting. It’s just layers of snow on this building snowball of tiredness. I barely slept last night. Five more weeks, technically.

I’m so tired of everything. Tired of this which won’t be named. Tired of graduate school and midterms and annoying professors. Tired of being looped into endless meetings. I rainchecked on five meetings this morning, realizing I didn’t care about their approval or opinion. In the end, four were cancelled entirely.

A headache from just thinking about it. I must think of good things. The books I still need to pick up. The brown sugar latte I have been making every morning. The chicken and cheese Venezuelan we had tonight after our very long drive into the city. Seeing shops and businesses and lights was sobering. It’s been so long since I’ve seen businesses like that, blur of buildings and lights by the road. I stared wistfully out the window. It’s one of my favorite things to do.

And then I came home and tidied up. Turned on my candles, my fairy lights. Crawled into my warm bed and fiddled around with some art. Being alone is heavenly. Le beau said that he could see me never leaving my room for days. I said that he was correct. I would text him that I was hungry and he’d leave something outside the door. When I had roommates, they noted that I would not leave my room for days. Oh, how I miss that, when I would comfortably go days without talking to people….feeling nostalgic for endless alone time.

I will clasp onto whatever quiet alone time I do currently have. I will continue to set boundaries for meetings I will and will not join. I will continue to power through school, knowing that the end is just on the horizon. And it might even be fast approaching, given my schedule next semester. I had another follow up interview today to discuss next steps, and I felt like such a massive child, hearing about 401K’s.

I trust that everything will be okay, that everything will work out. I ask for nudges of wisdom and guidance. I am reminded that I am surrounded by love. And even when I’m feeling pulled in twenty different directions, I can always pull a Lu and cancel. What happened to the reliably unreliable Lu who shut people out for months at a time? Just call it hibernation….