Biden-Harris

I never expected relief to be so heavy, to be riddled with so many other emotions. The complexity of hope, relief, apprehension, pride. Above all, relief. So. Much. Relief. I drifted off to bed on election night, exhausted, with a voice in my head whispering gently that Biden would win. But I was terrified. I was terrified at the prospect of being wrong yet again, the way we were four years ago. But in an act of poetic whatever-you-call-it, Pennsylvania slid into home base. Joe’s home state. I find that beautiful.

And just as Bush left Obama a big mess to clean up, there’s quite a bit of work to do for the new power duo. There seems to be a trend, if you know what I’m sayin’. But as I said–there’s work to do. Pandemic cases are skyrocketing, despite–or perhaps because of– people’s apathy. The economy is wobbling. Systematic racism, tightly woven into the fabric of our nation, has been exposed, waved, and requires retribution. These are issues that will likely not be addressed for another few months- until January. But at least, by God, at least these issues may be eventually addressed by the people in power.

I saw Biden in person in 2016. I was struck by his ability to work bipartisanship in a classy, fiery, but respectful way. I admired, and laughed at, the way he bumped fists with the Republican on stage. How they agreed to disagree on the issue of immigration. My views may lean left, but I hardcore stan bipartisanship. Collaboration by those in power? Do it. Agreeing to disagree? Do it. Conceding and compromising? Do it.

Is the system inherently flawed? Yes. But maybe it’ll be chipped at. Reformed over time. A Centrist-left figure may not have been what people on the left wanted, but a Centrist-left figure can do the job of uniting better than a radical left or radical right. That Biden has forged relations with numerous people he disagrees with, ideologically – see, that also gives me hope. I see it as a strength, not a weakness.

When Trump was elected, I remember the protests. The gatherings. The cold sleet and rain. I remember the chants, the stamps, the claps. Can you imagine going back in time and telling the 200,000+ victims of COVID-19 that, in four years, they would no longer be on this earth? That a plague would sweep the world on Trump’s last year, that it would be left unaddressed by the people in power, that this would result in their death? In less than five years? It’s absolutely horrifying. And the reality of this continuing pandemic is horrifying.

This is to reiterate the notion that there is work to be done. So much work to be done. But for the time being, let’s celebrate the shattered ceilings. The broken records. The glimpse of light into what we hope will soon be normalcy. I seldom post political posts, despite my political leanings. Despite aggressively messaging hundreds of people on Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat to vote, vote, vote.

And if you voted for Biden, congratulations. You made a difference. Your popular vote made it just ever-so-slightly difficult to wage the popular vs. electoral vote argument. You did that. Your vote, your voice. We, individually, are all so small. And yet, when we collectively scream into the ballots, they are, ever-so-tediously, counted. They were counted. We were counted.

We fucking did it.