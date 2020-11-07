The grand election results — Papa Pizza

“I could not have been happier for Kamala Harris to become the new Vice President. Now okay I don’t know if she’ll maintain the bromance with Biden like Obama did, but jokes aside, my heart feels so full to see a woman in the White House as VP. She’s one of us, of all the women from the past who’ve struggled against patriarchy, and she’s one of all the future women who’ll look at her as she shatters the glass ceiling. It’s a new era for women, and I hope she doesn’t let us down.”