Ever since the election, the sun has been out and alight. Perky and bright. Puffy clouds, cool winds. 2020 has ushered in the darkest days with the brightest skies.

We went to a farm yesterday, where we were yelled at by a turkey. Yelled. At. We regarded its inching towards us, feathers puffed, as an invitation. It was, however, threatening us. In turkey-language. The whole horde of turkeys ended up chasing us. We had to jump over the fence. As we walked out of the barn, one of the turkeys heard us leave, and came sprinting after us again, his beady little eyes focused. We fled to the chicken coop. The chickens were much more peaceful.

Then we went to the marina and lake to watch the boats. We sat on the bed of his truck, curled up and cold. Lake water lapped. I played Vampire Weekend and that one beautiful French song from 500 Days, Quelqu’un m’a dit. Boats sailed past. Speedboats whirred onwards. We passed by three deer by the road on our drive out. How peaceful it was…

Today, we wandered into the city. We only recently discovered its neighboring area– pocket of yuppies, wealth, nature galore. Where the old rich and young rich collide into mask-less delight. We walked through the neighborhoods. Admired the architectural creativity, pockets of nature, ducks, bamboo shoots, and Biden-Harris signs (surprising!). Homes stretched, ducked into woods. We may have inadvertently walked onto private property as we curiously walked through a bamboo fence and over a small bridge. It was oddly magical.