Reminding myself that it’s okay to sit with unpleasant moods. There’s this reflex to try and always feel happy. But unless it’s a dangerously dour emotion, I’m trying to let myself sit with the waves. They come and pass.

A part of me thinks I use the Internet too much and that I need a breather. I may take tomorrow to go Internet-less. Not entirely device-less, since I think I may draw on my iPad. But no social media, no blogging, no Reddit, no aimless scrolling through Instagram. None of that. I need one of those screen-less Sundays….but on a Wednesday.

Maybe I’ll start in the afternoon, once 12 PM hits, since I do have that one project…

They make me realize how attached I am to my physical devices. Screens. Constant stimulation. I need to be able to sit with the silence. Grapple without mild addictions. Live without this blue light bleeding into my mind….

In my room now with the fairy lights, candles, heater on. Soft Indie in the background reminding of the coffeeshop I used to spend hours in. I remember how it’d be dark outside and I’d be there, poring over my textbooks. It was always cold outside in my memories.