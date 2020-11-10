Musings 11:31 AM

Either I overslept the 10 hours or am burning out. I can’t tell. It’s only 11:20 AM and I’m feeling familiar fatigue in my bones. The mere notion of having meetings next week and on Thursday made me toss and turn last night. And then I wrote down that 1) I’ll dial into most of my meetings from now on 2) I really don’t need anyone’s social approval and 3) I am at liberty to prioritize and cancel meetings generously. Nothing drives me nuttier than an agenda-less meeting that drags on agonizingly. Bowing out gracefully is a skill, ha.

So. I have a midterm this afternoon. Squad pitched in for a study guide. Each one of us took on two lectures to cover notes over. Words can’t describe how much more bearable the Squaaaaad has made graduate school. I was eager to be done with my education on Orientation. But they’ve made showing up to class So. Much. Less. Irritating. Also, we all share a similar sense of humor, so that’s always nice.

Surprisingly, I didn’t really find a squad of similar dynamic during my undergraduate years – I had friends, pockets of buddies, a best friend, but no one group to consistently b**ch and m**n with. I was still reeling from the cattiness of high school girl friends. But they’re not all bad. Sharing our post-election musings was heartening. I remember the drab aloneness and dark togetherness that followed the 2016 results.

But I am not going to delve into any of that anymore. Not out of complacency, but just out of this desire to not… engage. Clearly there’s always been a spectrum of extremities, with one side now pulling sheep’s wool, another side bemoaning Pepsi when they asked for Coke. Not engaging for the time being. Focusing only on the positives. I’m quite the misanthrope, but I’ve tried to reason that good people can support bad people. But maybe I’m wrong. I’m too tired to find out. If anything, I can better understand how infamous historical leaders gathered their followings.

There’s nothing else on my mind except for looming deadlines, meetings, interviews. Again, I feel somewhat traitorous, the way that I felt back in July. Why does this type of betterment, similar to dating, even, sometimes feel so dishonest? We’re all withholding our cards and donning masks. It makes my heart sink when I think of how I do genuinely care for the connections I have made, but how that might also run counter to personal goals and opportunities. I’m sure I’m giving too much weight to this–le beau called me a player, and thank God I wasn’t like this in relationships. But my desire for loyalty, in general, and desire to constantly seek opportunity can run against each other.

It doesn’t help that I’m petty as well: if I don’t see loyalty reciprocated, I sulk, drop every ounce of attachment on my end, and peer elsewhere. It’s really all or nothing with me, for better or for worse.