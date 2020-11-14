Muggy Morning

Just as they are doing what is best for them, do what is best for you.

It is better to slowly make the right decision than to quickly make the wrong decision.

I wake up with realizations, musings. Quips. A heart at ease. I wake up while it’s still dark outside, muggy with morning realization. I wake up and I get up and I step outside, where it’s surprisingly warm.

Yesterday, after encountering well over a hundred cars in the parking lot of the park, we tentatively stepped into the wooded area, only to then be trapped by 20 maskless people from all directions. I wanted to vomit. Children screaming, strangers chatting, families merging, utter disgust blooming inside me–

Reality and headlines marry and clash. Without the recklessness of the public, who dip into clubs and bars and crowded parks, the news would have no tragedies to report. As the former ignores the latter, they only encourage the headlines. I want to have no part in it. Although I do take photograph crowds from afar for photo proof when my children inevitably ask, “but did people really gather during a pandemic? Are people really that careless and dumb?”

The trick to having fun and avoiding the masses is finding secluded nature gems that are public enough to be safe, but gem-ish enough not to attract a town. The fruit of continued quarantine has been a slowly growing list of nature spots. Le beau almost drove us out of the marina, but I insisted we park. I spotted a trail and a sign noting coyotes and bobcats. We walked a bit until we spotted people. Divert, divert. To where? We walked toward the lake. This was how we found a small lake shore dotted with pebbles, smooth and sharp and flat and jagged.

This was how we spent the sunset skipping rocks. Or, well, him skipping rocks and me learning how to skip rocks. I felt a sudden pull to skip rocks, picked one up, and tossed it. It sank. I tossed it again. It sank. He was quite good at skipping rocks. Who taught you? I asked him, bemused. I only skipped about two or three, to my dismayed pleasure. We did this until it was dark, the boats had stopped zipping, and the marina began to glitter. Then we got Braun’s.

P.S Got a return offer from NASA! But also waiting for a potential offer from a large tech company, which carries its own risks. I am no longer interested in another position I have been interviewing for. This next week, I will see what decisions to make for the coming year.