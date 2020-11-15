We all have shadows. There is a lot of emphasis on light and on lifting yourself up. But in doing so, I think that something is lost. The parts that make us human. The anger, unhappiness, quirks, ticks, schadenfreude, envy, dishonesty, vengefulness, deception, cowardliness, fear…

Having the strength to face and address these less-than-savory parts of ourselves is considerable work. It is a drawn out journey. And maybe there really is no final destination, other than some sort of seemingly unattainable form of acceptance. When we love unconditionally, not just outwards, but inwards as well. When we accept the parts of ourselves that we readily accept in the people we love. Maybe that’s what it means to reach for light: to know that shadows are interwoven into it as well.