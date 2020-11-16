My heart soared alongside the NASA spacecraft last night. Crew-1. Launch. Four astronauts. SpaceX x NASA. Awe-inspiring. Terrifying. And unbelievable. As they chattered on television, I listened intently – JSC? I had spoken to a leader there just three days ago. And then. To be a part, albeit so infinitesimally small, of such an incredible organization, is baffling. I cherish it deeply.

Despite it, I still dislike excessive meetings. I had just enough motivational juice, particularly after four days of rest, to appear fresh-faced at our meeting today. The trick, I have come to realize, is to fling the people-pleasing farce. Cancel on gatherings that feel obligatory and/or agenda-less. You don’t want to go? You don’t have to. Lu Pro Tips: leave early. Cancel ahead of time. Provide a brief explanation. People will make it. Don’t. You. Worry.

This week, the job decision heat is being turned on, full-blast. One offer is on the table until Thursday. Another offer – well, I’m reaching towards that. And then a final set of interviews. Admittedly, I feel a bit guilty as I run towards this final stretch for other job positions. There’s a mound of guilt and nausea inside my heart, and yet I am strangely adamant on being open to all good opportunities. When I have the choice to accept or decline, that’s when I have a say. But until then, I’m simply having conversations. Dialogues. Aren’t I?

I’ll probably be a classic millennial that job-hops every two or three years. I get this itch, inevitably. I’m restless. I jump from hobby to hobby. I pour my heart and soul into projects that inevitably crash and burn. Well, they don’t crash and burn, but I forget them as passionately as I start them. And then I move onto the next obsessive venture, where the cycle repeats again. Guess it’s translating into my professional life.