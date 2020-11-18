Happy squeals

Posted on by lu

Received the job offer! I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch, so I’m not peeping anywhere else and waiting for the official paperwork, but I wanted to share on here–excitedly, ecstatically–the direction I might be moving in!

So that likely means I will not be extending with NASA. For privacy, I won’t note the new company, but it’s in the tech sphere, which means it’ll likely move at a different pace. Which I am fine with. I like fast-paced spaces – I like a challenge – I like having work and having the space to do the work.

Very, very excited about this prospect. Looking forward, I’ve been big on geography, salary, longevity, and industry. So far, it looks like this opportunity checks off those boxes. With the leader, we discussed starting maybe during the new year, but then yesterday, he noted starting earlier. So as I bade farewell to my incredible team at NASA, I’ll be wrapping up finals and starting this new chapter… in just about a month.

Happy squeals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s