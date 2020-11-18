Received the job offer! I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch, so I’m not peeping anywhere else and waiting for the official paperwork, but I wanted to share on here–excitedly, ecstatically–the direction I might be moving in!

So that likely means I will not be extending with NASA. For privacy, I won’t note the new company, but it’s in the tech sphere, which means it’ll likely move at a different pace. Which I am fine with. I like fast-paced spaces – I like a challenge – I like having work and having the space to do the work.

Very, very excited about this prospect. Looking forward, I’ve been big on geography, salary, longevity, and industry. So far, it looks like this opportunity checks off those boxes. With the leader, we discussed starting maybe during the new year, but then yesterday, he noted starting earlier. So as I bade farewell to my incredible team at NASA, I’ll be wrapping up finals and starting this new chapter… in just about a month.

Happy squeals.