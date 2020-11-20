Happy (complicated) squeals

Update: the excitement has been muddied by a complex array of guilt and sadness. There’s a cloud of sadness – of not being able to be fully 100% transparent with all parties. There’s the conflicting emotion – balancing the practicality of ensuring employment, but potentially at the expense of honesty. But what else can people in this position too? God, it’s tricky.

It’s made even worse because I genuinely do love our team and the work we do. I really do love my co-workers and my mentor. I’m out here considering ways we could get together one this pandemic is all over… My gratitude is real. But the practicality of another beneficial, if potentially tenuous, opportunity outweighs it. This is not unlike the summer, when I similarly chose to leave one opportunity for another. With a wonderful supervisor. But it was a positive, graceful exit, albeit riddled with the same complex emotions of guilt and sadness. It ended well: she gave a raving reference.

But maneuvering this, in the moment, is deeply discomforting. Celebratory gifs and emails are met with my own weird, complex sadness. I should be squealing, but now it’s through uncomfortable indecisive self-protective liar tears. This feels like terrible, terrible dating, where I’m trying to see my options without outright telling Juan I’m more interested in Billy, but still seeing Juan and making plans… with Juan. Knowing I’ll call Billy later.

Why is choosing to do what’s best for me, professionally, such an awkward dance? I get too attached–want too much transparency–even when it’s best to move forward with a cloaked veil.

___________

Received the job offer! I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch, so I’m not peeping anywhere else and waiting for the official paperwork, but I wanted to share on here–excitedly, ecstatically–the direction I might be moving in!

For privacy, I won’t note the new company, but it’s in the tech sphere, which means it’ll likely move at a different pace. Which I am fine with. I like fast-paced spaces – I like a challenge – I like having work and having the space to do the work.

Very, very excited about this prospect. Looking forward, I’ve been big on geography, salary, longevity, and industry. So far, it looks like this opportunity checks off those boxes. With the leader, we discussed starting maybe during the new year, but then yesterday, he noted starting earlier.

Happy squeals.

___