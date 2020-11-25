Watching one of my beloved little pigs chew on a little wood block. He’s flinging the wood block in the air, nibbling on it, then peering around for hay. God, I love my guinea pigs.

All is well. I am tired, but all is well.

Something that has always perplexed me is the kindness and goodness of the people around me. I do not and cannot and have not and will not ever understand how the people around me are so… good. I. Really don’t get it. It wasn’t always entirely this way, I don’t think. But it has been this way for a significant amount of time where I stop and wonder, how can this be? All I can do is feebly and empathically express my gratitude.

Back he goes to the wood block.

Everyone’s off for Thanksgiving, but I know that I’ll be working through the weekend. There’s too much going on next week and the week after for me to sit by and do nothing. I would love to, sort of, but the grind continues. I offered myself up for some more work today – not out of obligation, but genuine desire. Oh, well.

I remember this time last year, for Thanksgiving, when I went to visit le beau’s family for the weekend. It was chilly and warm at the same time. I only brought sweaters when it was hot and then the sweaters weren’t sufficient when it was cold. During the dinner, we toasted and I did some sort of funny swing and we all laughed about it. The next morning, we cleaned le beau’s cousin’s room.

Despite the general chaotic drabness of the world, there is so much to be grateful for. There always has been… I see light and love and happiness. This bright white orb of light. There is so much to be appreciative of…there is so much.