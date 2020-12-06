Soft and bleary from the warmth of spiced wine. Everything is light, hazy. Delicate, muggy. Fairy lights sprinkled across my walls.The tightness in my temples has returned. Blue light, blue light. I’ve been spending far too much time on my screens….partly I can’t stop, and partly I should. Here I am anyways, murmuring away. I probably shouldn’t have spent the hour working on this photo study, posted above, but I did. I’m practicing my portrait painting muscles…with a time limit.

I saw that my books were due at the library, one overdue. I renewed the ones that I could and started on The Vanishing Half. It’s about a small country town of black folk pale enough to pass for white, and, spoiler alert, one does. The book tackles colorism and racism head on. But despite the rave reviews, it isn’t drawing me in the way Stella Fortuna is. I can’t bring myself to finish Stella Fortuna. It’s too good. And yet I know I should. It’s time. But I think I will be returning The Vanishing Half. I smell country romance.

So I’m partially there, wrapped up in the world of stories and books. One foot there, another… here. In the real world. If the real world were comprised of projects, essays, presentations, videos, tests – which it is. Data collection, psychology references, analysis, drafts, 25 page papers and 24 page Powerpoints. A sudden deluge of work, deadlines. I’ll trim down my presentation on Thursday to 10-15 minutes, max, and start preparing for the Psychometric final. But not until I draft up the Technical Report. And then, the next day, after I wrap up coursework, I start the new job. I would have asked for a buffer, except the next week is Christmas.

My, oh, my. Is it really? It just dawned on me that Christmas is truly closer than ever. As usual, it doesn’t really… feel like it. In 2018 I was eager for Christmas to be over. The cheer, holly jolly, lights and song – the vintage radio crooning Christmas tunes at the banh mi shop – the blue jacket I wore to every teaching session. Christmas season was baked into my memory. I think 2018 had been a fun year, unless I’m remembering incorrectly. But yes, holiday cheer is different in isolation and quarantine.

Speaking of which: who normalized socializing? Why are weddings and crowds and maskless gatherings suddenly “cool” again? I’m squinting my eyes and shaking my head. I pause Stories to peer closely at the people in the background: unmasked, unmasked, unmasked. Not a mask to be found… I passed by a wedding the other day, a whole gaggle of women, preparing to smile and say, “Coronavirus!” I almost gagged. I am photographing crowds from afar when I see them as photo evidence for my future children, when they inevitably ask, “did people really go about during a pandemic to bars and crowds and weddings?” And I will simply pull out my ancient devices and let the photos speak for themselves.

Oh, it was bad, alright.