December Art Challenge Posted on December 8, 2020December 8, 2020 by lu Every day of December, I'll be sharing a holiday-themed artwork of the day. Although this holiday season will look different from others, I'm excited to share a bit of Christmas cheer through art.
2 thoughts on “December Art Challenge”
Beautiful! You have been on my mind a lot recently. I hope that you are well. 🙂
thank you! ❤️ aw kendall – you as well.
