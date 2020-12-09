Again, on the couch. By the pigs. Soft grey blankie. 9 PM. Hopped on home from le beau’s about an hour ago. Arrived yesterday, bright and chipper and concerned. We took a walk, watched some Big Mouth. I wore my black gaiter. It’s in my low-risk category, even with the removable N-95 filter. It’s comfortable enough to wear all day, 5-8 hours, although I’m switching it up with a soft grey mask now.

The wave of work has seemingly died down. There are still things to do, granted, but it’s always been worse in my head than it is in real life. That is, I find myself stressing out over the thought of things more than the things themselves. I used to stress over meeting-filled days, but then the days would come, and they wouldn’t be that bad. So now I’m settling into a quiet wave of calm.

Even though I generally do not like traveling very much, I find myself missing travel-related moments. Sentiments, unsaid patterns. Early morning anticipation. Misted bulbs on 5 AM drives. Planes on the runway. Waiting our turn to board. Terror of flight, relief of landing. Cool comfortability of hotel rooms. Big Bang Theory on the television. Swaddled in thick white blankets, flesh among clouds.

As you can probably tell, I feel a bit nostalgic, sort of, the way I usually do when it’s cold. Everything feels suddenly closer and more intimate, haze of winters past. I feel like I forget things in the summer. I forget people, where I left the keys. I forget memories, I forget emotions. But the cold seems to sharpen this sort of quiet indulgent melancholy, which I entertain until it’s time to go to sleep, which it is now.

I would look ahead, but I don’t feel like it. It’s easier to just look at the here and now. Examine my schedule for the next five or so hours. Although, I will note that over the past few months, I had been murmuring to le beau about how I kept seeing D.C and a nearby city in my mind… I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d work there, live there… and I’d see homes, cobblestone. The feeling was very strong, but also had no basis. I seldom went to the latter city, and why D.C?

You can guess what has happened next… paths materialized in both of those locations. I remember, distinctly, the night I drifted off to bed, and I saw large metal carriers, and I assumed it was Lockheed Martin. (Close, but not quite) I remember the images quite vividly, in my mind’s eye, and the accompanying excitement. It was a message to quell minor anxieties. But I dismissed it at the time. As I look back, I get the eerie sense that this is either some sort of alien Truman-Show or that we are all pawns on a life game of chutes and ladders.

I think the message… is to tune out the noise: the judgement, fear, ego. It’s like when you are standing outside in nature. You don’t realize how loud your thoughts are until you pause and listen. You realize that the birds never stopped squawking, the leaves kept rustling, the cicadas continued singing. And somehow you had missed it all, mulling over something silly in your head. When you silence what’s inside, you can better sense and hear what is outside. What is around you. Oftentimes, that will give you clearer insight than the mind mazes you get stuck in.