We went hiking today. Found a secluded lake. Cruised past large mansions, spiraling wealth. Estates, land, horses. Yellowed grass. Poison ivy signs. Breeze, sunlight, horse shit. Clip clop hoof-prints. A beautiful day. I happily led our trek. He had my camera on him, and he snapped photos of me dancing and bellowing, “NATURE!!!!!” at the top of my lungs. “Sh!” he said. “Why?” I retorted. “It’s…. NATURE!!!” I listened, satisfied, to the thundering echo of my bellow. “NATURE!!!!!” I yelled again.

At my insistence, we cruised on back home before dark. Ordered a pasta and celebratory cookie-brownie. On the way back, we stopped by a street known for its Christmas lights. It was teeming with humans. Very well-done displays, though. Granted, I felt so unsafe as we drove by massively engorged crowds, masklessly swollen in ignorant delight, that I tightened my mask behind our tightly shut window. Fear and disgust temper wonder, joy, and delight. But I tried to suppress the former to enjoy the latter. Winter Wonderland! Elves! A white carriage, two nutcrackers! One day, I said, one day we would come back. Maybe in two Christmases or three. And we would get a glass of wine and join the crowds without fear of contracting a deadly disease. We would mark this in our book on places to go.

Speaking of the disease, these long-term effects are no joke. It’s all “stuff you read on headlines” until someone close to you contracts it, and then the disease mysteriously rears its head – pain, weakness, oddities. Whereas you could be so strong before – in the top percentile of health and ability – the insidious disease would then wear you down, fast. Months after recovery, too. Disgusting. And honestly… sad. You realize how much you had taken your health for granted. And someone just had to cough or talk in your face and laugh it off because masks are for sheep, ha-ha-ha.

I’ll reserve my judgement for later. I was staring at the trees a few days ago. And I noticed the leaves had all turned red. And I thought, well, maybe we do have Fall. A voice said, it’s December, so it’s not Fall, as if to dismiss the colors of the leaves. And then another voice advised me to not superimpose my expectations on things, people, situations. Accept things as they are.

Accept things as they are. Do not superimpose your expectations on others. It is not a matter of whether something is right or wrong, morally or practically. This will help alleviate and reduce judgement. And that is for peace of mind. Think of childlike wonder. Think of childlike acceptance. Think of how a child would perceive the leaves, the changing season. They would notice the leaves, perhaps marvel at them, and move on. They would not judge them. They would accept them as they are.

I mulled on that one for a moment. And paused. The same goes for people, I imagine. And situations, particularly ones that I cannot change. States of being, for better or worse. I suppose that it doesn’t do anyone much good to judge anything at all. Others’ judgements should not affect me, and mine should not affect others. Although the reality is different from that, there is a level of disconnect that is healthy – level of removal and acceptance. It’s not being a passive bystander, either. It’s just… not trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. Saves you some grief. Makes life more enjoyable.

So I… am working on that, That’s my current mental project.