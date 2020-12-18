Started the new job. Lots of things to do already, which I like. I like being on the virtual move, having assignments to complete, having goals and deadlines. Momentum….otherwise, I get bored. I feel a bit like the new kid on the block, though, figuring out the rules and norms and people. I do like the people I work directly with. It’s been fun so far… I feel very fortunate

Haven’t felt much like blogging, to be honest, not really in that state of mind. Making myself chug on through and write an update.

Someone reached out on Instagram about an art commission. I sent them my process and prices. Might be a fun project if we collaborate and the assignment works out. My work will likely be all digital. I love this iPad and procreate app. I’ve been doing one hour photo studies where I challenge myself to draw something, anything, in an hour. I’ll share those after the new year. Right now, I’ve been working on sharing my December Art Challenge, which I should update on here….

Finished this last semester of graduate school on…. Tuesday. I have one and a half classes left. They don’t start until January, and even then, I don’t really care for them. They are virtual. One is asynchronous, which means I don’t even have to show up at a designated time. This semester, I honest to god just stopped showing up to classes entirely. Or I left the room while the class ran, because the noise annoyed me. Ironically, I ended up with an A in participation and an A in the other class. After the teacher harped on me for not turning my camera on, I tapped out entirely. I left the class during breakout rooms, I taped a fake photo, I copied pseudo reactions.

Luckily, nobody in any other realm of my life is so absurdly micromanaging, so bless for that. What an odd, odd program… but I’m nearly done, so I don’t care too much. I don’t really associate with the school either, there’s really no affective bond there whatsoever. It’s also to protect my privacy, but also due to an utter lack of identification.

Just a means to an end. My eyes are getting tired. I’ll share my art project images over the next week with you, WordPress.