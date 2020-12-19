Don’t really feel like talking to anyone this weekend. I normally don’t really talk to people anyways, just mostly for work, but I particularly would like to be alone this weekend. We’ll see if I am. Left alone, that is.

Meetings at the new job, but much more business-oriented and briefer. Thirty minute calls are fine by me, and I like that everyone shows up and leaves on time. Conversations don’t drag on for hours. I’m no longer as terrified of talking to strangers through technology.

But I’ve stopped talking to friends. I text them and snap them and Instagram chat them, but I stay away from the phone. And I refuse to do video calls anymore. I did a few the start of quarantine, but I would just really rather not. Not unless I’m getting paid to show up on camera. I wonder if it’ll be weird socializing in person.

Been feeling pretty frazzled and bouncy lately. Walls, here, windows, there. I remind myself that it’s all intertwined, that you can’t have one without the other, that the same fuel driving chaos is the same fuel driving ambition. I see the same in others.

The dark cloud has been fogging up intuition. The bright neutral coils of intuition. Intuition is neutral, seemingly baseless. It is very strange trying to analyze intuition. But I often wonder about what drives insight. And the feelings of knowing.

My eyes are getting quite heavy now, and I’m yawning dangerously heavily. I won’t delve too much into today.. but a high note was that my new boss exclaimed that I was exceeding expectations–on my third day! That made me smile.

I think he is an executive. I am not familiar with the executive houses and suites and labels. The title makes me a little nervous, but honestly, in person, (or over the screen) he is very personable. And I enjoy our conversations. I don’t feel comfortable being intimidated by titles: I mostly care about how we interact. It is interesting that he works directly with the C suite, which means he has a great deal of leverage and influence.

This is much more refreshing than my earlier position, where our fingers were tied by our palms were tied by our hands were tied by our wrists. The red tape simply to do anything menial–hell, pass gas–was infuriating. The C suite was spoken about like Demi gods. We were mere mortals. It was absurd. I learn more about myself through the things that frustrate me: slow paces, excessive chit chat, weird hierarchies.

I feel okay. I can’t put my finger on exactly what this emotion is, but it’s okay. It’s fine. My brain keeps going at a million miles a minute, and I need to melt and meditate. Quiet the din. I don’t know if I can. I remember learning the word din in the fifth grade. We read a book on the phantom tollbooth. And I remember the teacher telling us what din was. I heard a low metal hum. Who would have ever imagined that din would exist in the mind as well?

Staying away from the news. My friends have gotten the Covid vaccine. Privately, I’m relieved that I have the option to protect myself from the public and avoid humans through teleworking and caution. I’m a skeptical penguin, and as I watch other penguins leap into new, clear waters, I’m glad to be in line–just not the first.