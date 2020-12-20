We went hiking yesterday. Sun crept from behind the drizzle. We circled around the woods, then went towards the lake. The trees seemed neverending. Horse hoof-prints, horse shit. Crisp cold air. After two hours, I insisted we turn back.

Ten minutes, le beau said.

Fine, I said.

He ran and ran and ran. Then he ran back. Towards me.

Close your eyes, he said. And he held his arm out.

So I closed my eyes. He escorted me to where the woods broke out into a lake. It was so…serene. So beautiful. Sun dotted on us, red rocks, as we took photos of each other by the water. Homes overlooked the lake. We admired the space, then stumbled upon a swing. I leapt on. He pushed me. I swung around and around until I was dizzy. Feeling wobbly, I hopped off, and we trekked back.

As we drove past the castle-like homes, which yawned for miles, we stopped at a local Olive Garden. A 25 minute wait time? I peered over. We decided on pizza instead. So we sat in the parking lot and ordered a custom pizza. At home, we munched on bacon jalapeño cheese bread and watched F Is for Family.

———————–

Deleting social media apps from my devices has been useful. When I’m curious about the world, I redownload the apps. But in my spare time, there’s nothing to click, nothing to scroll through.

Work tomorrow. I generally have a no-work-unless-it’s-work rule, which helps me maintain my sanity. Boundaries. But it’s odd when I study the field and would normally read articles for class or on the weekend. Now I have a personal rule not to learn about my field during off hours. But then I want to. I guess I am fortunate in that respect: I am genuinely interested in the field I work in.

So I admittedly did that for about half an hour today. I couldn’t resist. And having access to research articles as a graduate student is just… a sweet deal. But otherwise, I stayed away from anything work-related. I have plenty of time to do work-related assignments in the coming week.

I’m taking ten days off alongside my manager. Initially, I’d asked if it’d be better to start in 2021. And then we settled on starting earlier, with a stretch of a break, then picking back up in the new year. Since this is my last year as a student, and spring/summer break will not be within reach, I will take advantage of the holiday break to enjoy life and spend time with loved ones.

———————–

We drove around the area today, maybe for hours. Looking at apartments, complexes. Getting a feel for neighborhoods we’d always passed. Subconsciously, I’d partitioned neighborhoods and roads into “nice, not nice, nice but without sidewalks, not nice but with sidewalks.” I’d mapped out boundaries, spaces I’d like to live in, spaces I probably wouldn’t.

I want a vibe, he said.

And I agreed. I, too, want a vibe. A neighborhood, not a complex. A place with energy, life, nature. A quiet place, a vibrant place.