First week at the new job. My manager kindly offered a ten day holiday break right after I started. I pick back up again and kick off the new year. It aligns with his schedule, too, although I suspect that he’ll be working more than he says he will. He seems to work a lot.

It’s been a great week so far. I feel very lucky. Just at how everything has aligned. I remember wanting to go into journalism and things not… aligning. I was too afraid to network, didn’t understand mentorship, thought I loved the field, but didn’t fit in. Now, I can honestly talk about my passion for psychology with others. I light up, we talk, and everything else is seamless. What doesn’t work out was never meant to, and what works out is oddly perfect.

I meet people who geek out over the same things as I do. I learn, they share. Theories, models, psychologists, studies, methods. They’re my bosses, my co-workers, my mentors, my friends. I’m always learning. And I get to find psychology articles behind fat research gateways because of my soon-to-expire graduate student access…

The only current downside is that there’s a blur between work, school, and personal interests. I can’t help but find articles right before bed…or jot down work ideas during a hangout. I insist on reserving play for the weekends, then stumble upon a cool researcher on Sunday. And I blog this over my new work notebook, which I’ve been writing haphazard stream of consciousness notes… I reason that I’d be doing this for school, anyways, but it’s a big blur.

It’s a good problem to have…I’m sure my honeymoon passion will temper. I walk in, though, with a curious eye and absorptive brain. I’m trying to talk more, but it’s been a week of learning and tuning in and trying not to ask dumb questions—in a crowd, at least.

And I’m both flattered and embarrassed that my manager seems to think highly of me (?) because the bar has been set, and I am apprehensive over whether I can meet that. What if I don’t meet those expectations? What if I’m not in the know? What if I blurt out ridiculous things over virtual? (Already have, heh)

At the moment, I am just trying to do good work and have a good attitude. I’ll look to build out relationships in the new year through projects and one-on-ones. The first thing I usually do at work, or at school, or any organization, is to find a buddy. Find some friends. I’ll aim to do that in the new year… work friends make work so much more fun.